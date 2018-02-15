SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that his team are already through to the Champions League quarter finals.

The Reds marked their return to the knock out stages after a 9 year absence with an emphatic 5-nil victory over Porto in Portugal last night.

Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick.

Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino were also on the score sheet.

The sides play the second leg at Anfield in three weeks time, and Klopp says the tie is far from over…………

Real Madrid came from behind to beat PSG 3-1 in the night’s other last 16 first leg match.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice during the Bernabeu encounter, becoming the first player to record 100 goals in Champions League history.

RUGBY

The Irish rugby squad begin their preparations for the upcoming Six Nations clash with Wales this morning.

22 of the squad will host an open training session at Dubarry Park in Athlone – the home club of injured centre Robbie Henshaw.

Head-coach has Joe Schmidt has released a host of his players to their Provinces for this weekend’s games in the Guinness PRO-14.

GAELIC GAMES

N-U-I Galway and U-C-D are into Saturday’s Sigerson Cup Final.

Galway qualified for their first decider in 15 years with a 2-12 to 15-points victory over D-I-T.

While last year’s beaten finalists U-C-D saw off Jordanstown by 18-points to 1-13 after two periods of extra-time.

OLYMPIC GAMES

Ireland’s Tess Arbez has finally made here Winter Olympics debut.

After days of postponement due to dangerous winds she completed the two runs in the Giant Slalom in Korea this morning.

A combined time of 2 minutes 40.24 seconds, handed her 50th place.

Pat McMillan finished 52nd in the men’s downhill.