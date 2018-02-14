SOCCER

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he’s proud of his side’s comeback in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Juventus.

They drew the match 2-all in Italy after going two goals down inside just nine minutes.

Pochettino was impressed with how his team handled the early setback…………

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they’re “almost” in the Champions League quarter-finals.

They thrashed FC Basel 4-nil in their last-16 first leg in Switzerland.

Guardiola was impressed with his side – who took their dominant domestic form into European competition……..

Derby County have missed the chance to go second in the Championship.

They lost 2-nil away to a Sheffield Wednesday side who hadn’t won since Stephen’s Day.

Cardiff are now level on points with Derby following a 2-nil win at home to struggling Bolton.

GAELIC GAMES

Jason Forde was again the star of the show for U-L last night.

The Tipperary senior forward struck 2-5 as the Limerick college beat I-T Carlow 4-16 to 19-points to reach the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

D-C-U will be their opponents in Mallow on Saturday week.

Donal Burke scored 1-10 as they comfortably beat D-I-T 2-20 to 1-11 at Parnell Park.

UCD are looking to reach a third consecutive Sigerson Cup final.

They take on U-U-J in Inniskeen.

While N-U-I Galway face D-I-T in Mullingar.

Both of those games throw-in at 7.

OLYMPIC GAMES

Tess Arbez’s Winter Olympic debut has been delayed again.

She was due to compete in the Women’s Slalom in Korea this morning, but the event has been postponed due to dangerous high winds.

HORSE RACING

Two of Ireland’s past Cheltenham heroes may yet return for the 2018 Festival after being given entries this weekend.

Douvan, who hasn’t raced since flopping at last years Festival is a possible for Gowran Park on Saturday, while the Boyne Hurdle at Navan 24 hours later could mark the return of Vroum Vroum Mag, who’se been first and second in the Mares Hurdle at the Festival for the past two seasons but has not run since April.

The pairs return could be a huge pre Festival boost for owner Rich Ricci and trainer Willie Mullins.

Mullins’ son and assistant Patrick’s delivered a cautiously upbeat message on the pair………….