SOCCER

Chelsea are back in the Premier League’s Top 4.

The defending champions returned to winning ways with a 3-nil victory over West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge last night.

Eden Hazard scored twice to ease the pressure on manager Antonio Conte, following defeats to Watford and Bournemouth.

The Italian insist he is not worried about his position, but admits the uncertainly could be affecting his players http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/antonio-4.mp3

Last night’s defeat leaves West Brom at the foot of the Premier League table, seven-points from safety.

Baggies boss Alan Pardew says they missed their opportunities to make Chelsea uncomfortable.

Pardew felt the Blues were vulnerable http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/alan-5.mp3



The last 16 of the Champions League gets underway tonight, with Tottenham and Manchester City both away from home.

Spurs will look to take their revived domestic form to Turin where they face last season’s runners-up Juventus.

City could welcome Leroy Sané back into their side a month ahead of schedule for their trip to Basel (PR: Bah-zel).

The German forward was expected to be out for six weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Both games kick off at 7.45.



The knockout phase of the Europa League also gets underway this evening.

Red Star welcome C-S-K-A Moscow to Belgrade for the first leg of their last-32 tie.

That kicks off at 5.00.



Derby County have the chance to return to second in the Championship tonight.

Gary Rowett’s side travel Sheffield Wednesday, who have not won in the league since St Stephen’s Day.

Third-placed Cardiff are also in action tonight, playing host to Bolton.



RUGBY

Tadhg Furlong has declared himself fit to face Wales in Ireland’s next Six Nations game.

The Wexford man was replaced after just three minutes of the 56-19 win over Italy at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Leinster prop appeared to be in discomfort as he was assisted from the field.

There were fears that he had torn his hamstring, but Furlong says it is not too bad http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/furlong.mp3



GAELIC GAMES

U-L can reach a fourth Fitzgibbon Cup final in 5-years this evening.

Standing in their way in the semi-finals are D-J Carey’s I-T Carlow.

The W-I-T Sports Campus will play host to that game.

Meanwhile D-I-T are playing their first ever semi final this evening – they take on D-C-U at Parnell Park.

Both ties throw in at 7.00.



WINTER OLYMPICS

Seamus O’Connor has missed out on a place in the half pipe final.

Ireland’s flag bearer was just one place off the 12 qualification spots following a promising first run.

He fell, however, during the last trick on his last run, to finish 18th overall.

Skier Pat McMillan lies in 61st position after his first run in the Alpine combined.

Thomas Westgaard finishes 70th in the Cross country individual sprint.

A Japanese speed skater has become the first athlete to be kicked out of the 2018 Games for a doping violation.

Kei Saito failed an out-of-competition test, taken before the tournament.

