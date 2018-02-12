GAELIC GAMES

The CCCC are today expected to announce the rescheduled dates and throw-in times for the four Allianz Football League games which fell victim to the weather over the weekend.

Included in those is the Division 1 meeting of Monaghan and Kerry.

Also off at the weekend were Cavan’s clash with Meath in Division 2, and the Division 3 meetings of Sligo against Fermanagh and Derry against Offaly.

Galway meanwhile have continued their impressive start to life in Division 1 of the League.

They beat Mayo by 5 points yesterday to make in three straight wins.

Elsewhere Tyrone are off the mark after beating Kildare by the bare minimum in Newbridge.

In Division 2 Cork and Down moved into the top two spots after they saw off Louth and Roscommon respectively, while Clare and Tipperary finished level.

GREYHOUNDS

4/6fav Ahavoher Beauty won race 3 at Clonmel for the Lynch and Walsh syndicate, Moyvane, in 29-17 and by 1 and a half lengths.

RUGBY

We’ll be hearing from the Irish camp later today, with an update expected regarding Ireland’s injury concerns.

Robbie Henshaw underwent a scan yesterday amid fears he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the win over Italy on Saturday.

Tadhg Furlong also went off injured in the tie.

WINTER OLYMPICS



Ireland’s Tess Arbez will have to wait a little longer to make her Winter Olympics debut.

The Women’s Giant Slalom has been postponed until Thursday, due to high winds.



SOCCER

The race for the top 4 in the Premier League has tightened after wins for Liverpool and a loss for Manchester United yesterday.

Liverpool beat Southampton 2-nil at Saint Marys to move back up to 3rd in the table, and are now just 2 points behind their rivals who lost 1-nil at Newcastle.

Liverpool manager Jurgen expects there’ll be more twists in the final 11 matches of the campaign http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/klopp-7.mp3

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Newcastle fought “like animals” to beat them http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mourinho-2.mp3

Tonight Chelsea can move ahead of Tottenham into the Champions League places when they host West Brom.

Kick off at Stamford Bridge is at 8.

HORSE RACING

Our Duke, runaway winner of the Boylesports Irish Grand National under Robbie Power at Fairyhouse last season, could reappear in next Saturday’s Red Mills Chase over 2m4f at Gowran Park.

Trainer Jessica Harrington is eyeing a quick reappearance for her Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup entry following his fourth place effort behind outsider Edwulf in last weekend’s Unibet Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.