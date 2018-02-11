GAELIC GAMES

Dublin have continued their 100 per cent start in Division One of the Allianz Football League.

The All-Ireland champions have edged out Donegal by 0-20 to 0-15 at Croke Park.

Laois and Carlow have made it three wins from three in Division Four.

John Murphy scored two goals in Carlow’s 2-11 to 0-5 win over Leitrim while Laois beat Waterford by 18-points to 1-11.

Galway look to maintain their 100% start in the competition against Mayo in Pearse Stadium

Both Kildare and Tyrone are in search of their first win in their respective campaigns.

They face off in Newbridge.

Also at 2 Longford and Wicklow contest the Kehoe Cup final.

Cork’s ladies footballers have lost at Croke Park for the first time in 12-years.

All-Ireland champions Dublin edged out the Rebelettes by 3-9 to 1-14 in Division One of the Lidl Ladies Football League.

RUGBY

Glasgow are 12 points clear at the top of Conference A in the Pro14.

It’s after second-placed Munster eased past Italian side Zebre 33-5.



RUGBY

Scotland today face France in their second game of the Six Nations, having been thrashed by Wales last weekend.

That’s at 3 o’clock.

SOCCER

Manchester City are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League – after four Sergio Aguero goals helped them thump Leicester 5-1.

Raheem Sterling scored the other.

Liverpool’s record signing Virgil van Dijk returns to St Mary’s this afternoon to face his former club Southampton.

Kick-off is at 4.30.

Manchester United go to Newcastle United from 2.15.



Huddersfield and Bournemouth get the action underway at 12.



There’s one game in the Championship.

Aston Villa can climb into the automatic promotion places with a win over Birmingham City.

