SOCCER

Carlos Carvalhal will be reunited with the club who sacked him on Christmas Eve in round 5 of the FA Cup.

He guided Swansea to a record 8-1 victory at home to Notts County in their replay at the Liberty Stadium last night to set up a trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Swansea boss says his side’s display was very professional………..

League One strugglers Rochdale beat Championship side Millwall 1-nil.

And Huddersfield will be at home to Manchester United in round 5.

David Wagner’s side were taken to extra time at Birmingham last night before eventually winning 4-1.

Newport County have the chance to produce one of the great FA Cup fairytales tonight.

The League Two side head to Wembley for their fourth round replay with 8-time winners of the competition, Tottenham.

After scoring against Spurs at Rodney Parade in the original tie, former Sligo and Shamrock Rovers striker Padraig Amond will again look to cause the Premier League side a headache or two.

Kick off at Wembley is at 7.45.

Manchester United supporters have remembered the 23 people – including 8 players – who died 60 years ago when their plane crashed in Munich.

A memorial service has been held at Old Trafford.

United legend Denis Irwin says, he can’t believe the number of fans who went to the club’s stadium………….

All ten Premier Division sides have been granted Premier Division licences for the forthcoming SSE Airtricity League season.

Despite their First Division status, Athlone Town, Drogheda United, Finn Harps, Galway United, Longford and Shelbourne have also been awarded Premier Division licences.

Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, UCD and Wexford are the four clubs awarded First Division licences.

The 2018 season begins a week on Friday.

RUGBY

Jordan Larmour could make his Test debut on Saturday.

Ireland skills coach Richie Murphy says he is ‘very close’ to being included in the team for the Six Nations match against Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

Devin Toner could return to the side, as Joe Schmidt is said to be considering rotating his front five.

James Ryan has started Ireland’s last two games in the second row, but Toner says he is working hard to get back into first 15………..

CYCLING

Nicolas Roche started today’s second stage of the Tour of Dubai just ten seconds down on the lead.

The BMC rider finished comfortably within the peloton in yesterday’s first stage.

HORSE RACING

Fairyhouse has passed an early course inspection this morning.

A seven-race card will get underway at the County Meath course at 1.45 with the going Soft to Heavy.

Elsewhere, Ludlow and Fakenham are off

Chelmsford City is Standard and away at 1.55

Wolverhampton is Standard with the opener at 4.55