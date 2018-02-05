RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team return to training at Carton House today following their dramatic Six Nations victory over France.

An injury update is expected to be released, with Josh van der Flier a major doubt for the upcoming match against Italy at the Aviva Stadium.

The flanker is thought to have suffered medial ligament damage during the narrow win, which came courtesy of Johnny Sexton last gasp drop kick.



SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he can’t understand the decisions made towards the end of their 2-all Premier League draw with Tottenham.

Harry Kane equalised for Spurs with a 95th minute penalty – given for a Virgil van Dijk ((pron: dyke)) foul on Erik Lamela.

Klopp doesn't think it was the right call – but decided to be diplomatic when pushed on it afterwards



AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl for the first time.

They beat Tom Brady’s New England Patriots by 41 points to 33 in Minneapolis.

Eagles back-up quarterback Nick Foles threw three touchdowns to deny the Patriots a record-equalling sixth Super Bowl title.

