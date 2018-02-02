SOCCER

Mesut Ozil has a new contract at Arsenal.

The Premier League club will only say it’s a “long-term” deal – but it’s understood the German World Cup winner’s signed on until 2021.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Kevin Kilbane is not sure if Ozil will remain at the Emirates for the length of his new deal http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ozil.mp3



Riyad Mahrez could miss Leicester City’s Premier League game against Swansea at the King Power Stadium tomorrow.

The Algerian winger is said to be bitterly disappointed after the Foxes turned down his transfer deadline day move to Manchester City.

He is facing a fine, following reports that he refused to attend training yesterday.

Northern Ireland have offered Michael O’Neill a bigger say in the development of their underage teams in a bid to keep him on as manager.

The Irish F-A have opened fresh talks with O’Neill, who led them to the knock-out stages of Euro 2016.

The former Shamrock Rovers boss turned down an approach from Scotland last month.



Bristol City aim to get their promotion bid back on track in the SkyBet Championship this evening.

Having won just once in their last five games, the League Cup semi-finalists go to struggling Bolton for an 8pm kick-off.

Bolton go into the match inside the relegation zone.

A French referee who kicked out at a player has been banned for three months.

Tony Chapron was knocked to the ground in an accidental collision with Nantes defender Diego Carlos in their league match with Paris Saint-Germain last month.

He then reacted by tripping Carlos up, and sending his off.



RUGBY

Rory Best will take the Irish team for his captain’s run at the Stade de France this morning ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations opener against France.

Head-coach Joe Schmidt has handed Championship debuts to Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale and James Ryan.

Cian Healy has been given the chance to start ahead of Jack McGrath in the front-row and Schmidt feels the battle for a starting berth will keep both men sharp http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joeschmidt.mp3

The Ireland Under 20s take on their French counterparts in Bordeaux this evening.

Former Ireland and Leinster flanker Trevor Brennan’s son Dan with line out in the French front row.



GOLF

Shane Lowry lies on one under par heading into the second day of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona.

The Offalyman has shot a one under par opening round of 70.

He lies 6 shots behind the leader America’s Bill Hass.



GAELIC GAMES

The quarter-final line-up is complete in hurling’s Fitzgibbon Cup.

U-L knocked out Waterford I-T last night to set up a last-eight clash with U-C-C.

League champions I-T Carlow continued their impressive campaign with an eight-point win against Trinity.

Next up for DJ Carey’s side is a quarter-final against Limerick I-T.

There’s a Dublin derby between U-C-D and D-I-T while holders Mary I will travel to DCU.



RACING

A field of Dundalk specialists will line up for the penultimate Parkview Provisions 7f handicap (8.00), with seven of the 11 runners having won over course and distance, while two of the remaining four – Storm Ryker and Sheisdiesel – are track winners.

Richard O’Brien is doubly represented with Beach Bar, a winner at the track in December, and That Is The Spirit, who is racing off 97 for his stable debut and carries 10st 5lb as a result.

No horse in the field has a better record at Dundalk than Togoville, who is chasing his ninth success there.

With racing underway at 5pm, the surface is standard.