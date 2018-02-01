RUGBY

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss has left the post with immediate effect.

Under his stewardship, Ulster have never made it past the pool stage of the Champions Cup.

Head coach Jono Gibbes will assume responsibility for all coaching matters at Ulster, with a review to be conducted to see if further coaching experience is required.

Joe Schmidt will reveal his starting fifteen for Saturday’s Six Nations opener with France at lunchtime.

21-year old lock James Ryan is set to pip his more experienced provincial team-mate Devin Toner to a starting place in the second row.

Josh van der Vlier is also set to get the nod in the back-row with Munster duo CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony.

Promising Leinster back Jordan Larmour is not expected to feature, but all will be revealed at 1.15.

SOCCER

Manchester City have stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to 15-points.

Pep Guardiola’s side were 3-nil winners at home to West Brom last night.

Jose Mourinho says his team just weren’t sharp enough – as they lost 2-nil to Tottenham.

They conceded one of the fastest goals ever in the competition – when Christian Eriksen found the net after 11 seconds at Wembley.

Mourinho says that shouldn’t happen……..

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says their 3-nil win at Premier League champions Chelsea is a step above any other result he’s picked up as a manager.

They scored all their goals in 16 second-half minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Howe says, it’s the most complete display they’ve had in the top flight……………

Theo Walcott got both Everton goals as they picked up their first win since mid-December with a 2-1 win at home to Leicester.

Seamus Coleman played the full 90-minutes for Everton following his return from a double leg break.

Southampton stay in the bottom three after a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Brighton at St. Mary’s.

Burnley ended a run of four straight defeats, holding Newcastle to a 1-1 draw at St. James’s Park.

Stoke are just a point above the bottom three after a scoreless draw with Watford.

Fulham have confirmed the signing of Middlesbrough and Ireland international Cyrus Christie for what they say is an undisclosed fee.

DARTS

The Premier League season begins at Dublin’s 3-Arena tonight.

The highlight sees the new World Champion Rob Cross take on two-time world champ, Michael van Gerwen.

Elsewhere, Derry’s Daryl Gurney goes up againt Raymond van Barneveld,

Peter Wright faces Gerwyn Price,

Gary Anderson takes on Michael Smith.

While the first match on stage sees Mensur Suljovic take on Simon Whitlock.