Swansea are off the bottom of the Premier League and out of the relegation zone – after a surprise victory over Arsenal.

They won 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium having initially fallen behind.

Manager Carlos Carvalhal says, it’s a huge result………..

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was pleased to see his side fight back against some recent criticism with a 3-nil Premier League win at Huddersfield.

They’re now five points clear of fifth placed Tottenham – who play tonight.

Questions were asked of Klopp – and his players – after back-to-back defeats in the league and FA Cup.

The Liverpool boss says he was never too concerned about that…………..

Meanwhile, West Ham and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

The Premier League’s top three are all in action tonight.

Manchester City hold a 12-point lead at the top ahead of the visit of West Brom to the Etihad.

Manchester United have made the familiar trip to Wembley to face Tottenham.

While Chelsea welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Seamus Coleman could make his first team return for Everton tonight – he’s in their squad for the visit of Leicester to Goodison.

Southampton start the night in the bottom three ahead of the visit of Brighton to St. Mary’s.

Paul Lambert’s Stoke are at home to Watford,

And Newcastle take on Burnley.

The English transfer window closes at 11pm tonight, with plenty of big deals set to go through.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will have his Arsenal medical today, with a fee already agreed with Borussia Dortmund for the Gabon striker.

His arrival will prompt Olivier Giroud’s departure for Chelsea.

While Roma have expressed an interest in signing Manchester United defender, Daley Blind.