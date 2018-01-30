RUGBY

An outbreak of gastro-enteritis is hampering the French build-up to Saturday’s opening Six Nations game with Ireland.

Captain Guilhem Guirado today became the third player in the squad to be taken ill.

Joe Schmidt’s men paid a heavy price for a slow start against Scotland last year.

Full back, Rob Kearney says lessons have been learnt.

GAA

IT Tralee will look to book their place in the Quarter Finals of the Sigerson Cup this afternoon.

They make the journey up north to take on Queen’s University Belfast in Round 1.

A victory for IT Tralee would see them host either Dublin IT or IT Carlow.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock.

Elsewhere

UL play host to Cork IT,

And at 2.30, Garda College face UCC.

Soccer

Former Sligo manager Paul Cook will get to pit his wits against Pep Guardiola next month.

Cook’s Wigan were last night drawn to face Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round in a repeat of the 2013 final.

With the details, Richard Newman…

Manchester City should today complete the signing of Aymeric Laporte.

The former France under-21 defender left Athletic Bilbao yesterday after his release clause was triggered.

Laporte is set to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad.

Daniel Sturridge last night completed a loan move to West Brom.

The striker had fallen out of favour at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

West Brom have paid Liverpool a £2-million loan fee, and will cover all of Sturridge’s wages.

In the Premier League,

Huddersfield will look to inflict further woe on Liverpool this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost their past two games ahead of tonight’s meeting at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Arsenal will leapfrog Tottenham in the top-4 with a win away to bottom side Swansea.

While West Ham play host to Crystal Palace.

Racing

Today’s Homecard is in Punchestown. The going is heavy with the first off at 1.15

Cross channel,

Lingfield starts at 1 with the going Heavy

Newcastle is soft – heavy in places with the first off at 20 past 1

Southwell is underway at 20 to 2 with the going standard