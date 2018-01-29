RUGBY

Ireland begin the build-up to the weekend’s Six Nations opener against France later today.

Joe Schmidt’s men are back on the training pitch in Carton House.

The squad spent last week in Spain for a warm weather training camp.

Skipper Rory Best feels that was a vital part of their preparations http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rorymon.mp3



BASKETBALL

DCU Mercy completed a treble of National Cup Finals wins over the weekend as they overcame Ambassador UCC Glanmire in the Hula Hoops Women’s decider.

They defeated the Aine McKenna captained Ambassador UCC Glanmire 72-71.

SOCCER

Pep Guardiola says there need to be a culture change in refereeing.

The Manchester City boss has criticised the lack of protection for his players during yesterday’s 2-nil FA Cup fourth-round win at Cardiff.

Leroy Sane could be out for months after suffering an ankle injury in a foul from Joe Bennett, who was sent off later in the game.

Guardiola says officials need to take stronger action http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pep.wav

West Ham co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold were confronted by angry supporters after the weekend’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Wigan

The supporters vented their frustrations due to the lack of transfer activity. The Hammers have only signed only Joao Mario – on loan from Inter – this month.

Responding to the criticism Sullivan told the West Ham website: “I have been made aware of reports suggesting that there will be no more players joining the club due to funding not being available.

“Nothing could be further from the truth.