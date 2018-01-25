TENNIS

Caroline Wozniacki will play World Number One Simona Halep in Saturday’s Australian Open Women’s Singles final.

Halep dug deep to beat Angelique Kerber in three sets, after Wozniacki overcame Elise Mertens in straight sets.

It is a third Grand Slam final for both players, who are still looking for their first major title.

Kyle Edmund will look to write yet another chapter in his Australian fairytale later.

The unseeded Englishman is further than he’s ever been in any Grand Slam ahead of his semi final with sixth seed Marin Cilic.

SOCCER

Arsenal remain on course to win their fourth trophy in five years.

The Gunners will face Manchester City in next month’s League Cup final having come from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Granit Xhaka scored the winner in Arsenal’s first game since the transfer of Alexis Sanchez.

Arsene Wenger hopes a corner has been turned…………..

Killarney Plaza 15 Premier

Killarney Celtic 1-3 Camp Juniors

HANDBALL

Last evening in The Munster 40×20 senior singles semi final, Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh lost to Colin Creahan Clare 21-16. 12-21. 16-21.

Munster 40×20 Junior b singles quartet final Eamon Lacey Asdee lost to Hugh Carolan Cork 21-10. 21-11.

BASKETBALL

The Subway All Ireland Schools Cup Basketball Finals continue today.

St Mary’s CBS The Green, Tralee take on St Malachy’s Belfast in The U16 ”A” Boys Final.

Tip off in Tallaght is at 1-45

RUGBY

A lack of form is the reason for Simon Zebo’s absence from the Ireland Six Nations squad according to head coach Joe Schmidt.

Many had presumed the Munster back’s impending move to France had seen him excluded from the international set-up.

But Schmidt revealed his reasons for omitting Zebo yesterday, as well as clarifying that Tadhg Beirne’s commitments with Scarlets mean he can’t be involved.

But Schmidt’s reason for dropping Zebo doesn’t wash with former Ireland hooker, Keith Wood. ……………

HORSE RACING

Today’s home card is at Gowran Park where a 7 race card gets underway at 12.50

The big race of the day is The Thyestes Chase which goes to post at 3pm

Three Gordon Elliott raiders dominate the betting.

Out Sam is set to go off as favourite, with Moonbeg Notorius challenging him for that status.

While a second place finish at Leopardstown over Christmas means Ucello Conti shouldn’t be ruled out.

One of Jockey Rachael Blackmore’s big ambitions is to win the Goffs Thyestes Chase at her local track Gowran Park.

Rachael will ride the Ellmarie Holden locally trained Call The Taxie and she told Dave Keena that he is in with a nice weight (10 stone) and she’s confident of a big run…………

The going at Gowran is Heavy.

Cross chanell, Kelso is Heavy with a 12.45 start

Warwick is Soft-heavy in places and off at 12.55

Southwell is Standard and away at 1.05

Chelmsford City is Standard with the first going to post at 5.55