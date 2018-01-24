SOCCER

Seamus Coleman has taken a significant step in his return from injury last evening.

The Republic of Ireland captain played 58-minutes of Everton Under 23’s 3-nil win at home to Portsmouth.

It was Coleman’s first taste of action in 10-months following his horrific leg-break against Wales.

He says it’s great to be back…………………..

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side need to “learn a lesson” from their League Cup semi-final win at Bristol City last night.

They won 3-2 – 5-3 on aggregate – but were put under pressure by conceding two late goals.

City scored deep in injury time to make the tie safe.

Guardiola says, they’ll face similar battles in the Champions League knockout stage………

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson says he’s incredibly proud of their effort and agrees his players couldn’t have done any more………….

Man City will now play the winner of tonight’s tie between Arsenal and Chelsea.

LADIES GAA

The Kerry v Cork Ladies Lidl National Football League Division 1 Round 1 fixture has been confirmed for next Sunday in Knocknagoshel GAA pitch with throw in time still to be confirmed.

BASKETBALL

The Under 16 SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Cup finals take place at the National Basketball Ireland in Tallaght today.

In The Under 16 B girls, Presentation Secondary School Tralee take on Muckross Park College Dublin at 1.45.

TENNIS

Hyeon Chung has continued his charge at the Australian Open.

The South Korean, who knocked six time winner Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, is now through to the semi finals.

Chung beat America’s Tennys Sandgren in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena.

He will now meet either defending champion Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych.

World Number One Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber will meet in the last four of the Women’s Singles, following convincing wins over Karolina Pliskova and Madison Keys.

RUGBY

Two Ireland rugby players are due to go on trial later this morning for the alleged rape of a woman in Belfast in 2016.

Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding, who are both from Belfast, deny the charge.