SOCCER

Liverpool remain three points behind third place Chelsea following a shock defeat to Swansea in the Premier League last night.

Eight days after a thrilling victory over table toppers Manchester City, the Reds suffered a 1-nil defeat to the top flights bottom club.

Alfie Mawson’s goal handed the hosts an invaluable win, that moves them to within three points of safety.

The result brought Liverpool’s 18 game unbeaten run to an end.

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal’s says they got stuck in traffic http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/carvalahl.mp3

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says even if they’d got something from the game it was still a poor performance http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jk-3.mp3

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there’s no way they’ll underestimate Bristol City tonight.

The Premier League leaders head to the Championship side in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final.

City came from behind to win the opening game 2-1 through a stoppage-time goal.

Guardiola says he’ll make changes, but not many http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pep-4.mp3

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson says his side believe they can beat anyone on their own ground http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johnson.mp3

The game is at 7.45.



Celtic have the opportunity to open up an 11-point lead in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

Kick-off at Firhill is at 7.45.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are claiming the upper hand in the swap deal for Alexis Sanchez and Henrik Mkhitaryan.

Arsene Wenger has hailed the versatility of Mkhitaryan, who has joined the Gunners on a three and half year deal.

United boss Jose Mourinho has called Alexis Sanchez one of the best attacking players in the world.



Kevin de Bruyne has committed himself to Manchester City for the next five-and-a-half-years.

The in-form Belgian’s new contract boosts his weekly income by 100-thousand pounds, and will keep him at the Etihad until the summer of 2023.

TENNIS

Kyle Edmund is the first player through to the Australian Open men’s singles semi finals .

The British number two has beaten third seed Grigor Dimitrov in 4 sets.

He now will play either Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic.

Caroline Wozniacki takes on Carla Suarez Navarro in the Women’s singles later this morning.

Belgium’s Elise Mertens awaits the winner of that match following a straight set win over Elina Svitolina.



GAELIC GAMES

The 2018 Sigerson Cup gets underway this afternoon.

There are two preliminary round ties with Trinity facing Dundalk I-T.

Athlone I-T play host to Garda College.

In the first round proper, Maynooth University face UCD from 2.

