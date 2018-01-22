RUGBY

Leinster and Munster will both be at home to European heavyweights in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Munster will host to three-time champions Toulon after securing a bonus point 48-3 win over Castre.

Defending champions Saracens snuck into the knockout stage as eighth seeds, and they’ll take on Leinster in a mouthwatering quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster’s European campaign came to an end after a 26-7 defeat at Wasps.

SOCCER

Tottenham had to settle for a 1-all draw away to Southampton in yesterday’s only Premier League game.

The home side were briefly ahead, but Spurs striker Harry Kane soon equalised.

That result means Liverpool can pull five points clear of their Champions League chasing rivals this evening.

They travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea City with kick off at 8pm.

TENNIS

Roger Federer is through to the quarter finals of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Men’s Singles defending champion has beaten Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in straight sets.

Federer will now play 19th seed Tomas Berdych for a place in the last four.

Madison Keys and Angelique Kerber have also won this morning, to set up a meeting in the Women’s Singles quarter finals.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen has won the Masters for the first time.

He beat England’s Kyren Wilson by 10 frames to 7 at London’s Alexandra Palace last night.

He is the first Irishman to win the title since Dennis Taylor in 1987.

CYCLING

Felix English and Robyn Stewart both finished in the top ten on the final day of racing at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup. Felix English finished sixth in the Omnium, and Robyn Stewart made a strong World Cup debut in the Keirin, finishing ninth. This is the final Track World Cup this season.

A strong fourth place in the Points Race saw English place sixth overall after the four events of the Olympic class event, and ninth overall in the World Cup rankings. Earlier in the day he was eighth in the Scratch Race, seventh in the Tempo and eleventh in the Elimination. Gold went to Dutchman Jan Willem Van Schip, silver to Szymon Sajnok from Poland, and Russia’s Mamyr Stash won bronze.

In the Keirin Stewart progressed out of the first round repechage with a second place. Fourth in the next round saw her compete in the B Final, where she netted third, placing her ninth overall. The Keirin was won by Belgium’s Nicky Degrendele with Korea’s Hyelin Lee taking silver ahead of Ukraine’s Liubov Basova in bronze.

This is the final major competition for the Irish team before the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn at the end of February. Over the next couple of weeks, the number of places that Ireland has qualified for the World Championships will be announced.

MOTORSPORT

Padraig Egan from Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, was the last minute winner of the Herospec Rallysprint at Mondello Park, taking the lead in the closing moments of the head-to-head final when rival Tomas O’Rourke, who led at the start, had problems at the final chicane. Jason Keogh from Gorey won the two wheel drive final from Mark O’Connor, with Russell Woods best in the Buggy final ahead of Jonathan Pringle.

Ian White continued his domination of autotesting, scoring another two wins at the Carrick-on-Suir MC weekend in Waterford to clinch the Hewison Trophy National championship for the first time. The Kilkenny driver was 19 seconds ahead of Darren Quille in Saturday’s event, and 40 seconds clear of Chris Grimes yesterday, while Quille had to retire with gearbox problems on his Westfield.