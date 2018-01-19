RUGBY

The build up to a massive weekend of European Rugby continues as the Provinces prepare to name their teams.

Captain Peter O’Mahony is an injury concern for Munster ahead of their crucial match with Castres at Thomond Park on Sunday, due to a ankle problem.

Johnny Sexton is expected to retain his place in the Leinster team to play Montpellier in France tomorrow, despite hurting his neck while scoring a try against Glasgow last week.

Ulster will be without winger Craig Gilroy for Sunday’s trip to Wasps due to a fractured cheekbone.

Bundee Aki is a doubt for Connacht’s Challenge Cup match against Oyonnax in Galway tomorrow, due to a dead leg.

SOCCER

Dundalk are under new ownership.

A U-S consortium has completed their take over at Oreil Park, less than a month before the start of the new League of Ireland season.

The new owners are led by the Chicago-based PEAK-6 organisation, which also holds a 25 per cent stake in Bournemouth.

Kerry’s Billy Dennehy has joined Limerick from St Patrick’s Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland women’s side suffered a narrow friendly defeat last night.

Colin Bell’s side lost 1-nil to Portugal in the Azores.

The sides meet again on Sunday.

Second plays fifth in the Championship tonight.

Derby play host to League Cup semi finalists Bristol City, with kick off at 7.45.

GAELIC GAMES

U-C-C began their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with a win last night.

The 38-time winners of the competition beat Cork I-T 1-19 to 12-points in their first Group A game.

It’s take-3 for Longford and D-C-U St. Pat’s this evening.

Their Kehoe Cup meeting has twice been postponed, but is finally set to go ahead this evening.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is preparing to tee off his second round at the H-S-B-C Championship in Abu Dhabi.

It is the Ulsterman’s first tournament since taking a break from golf in October.

He starts the day on 3 under par, 8 shots behind the leader Thomas Pieters.

Paul Dunne is 6 under par after 14 holes.

SNOOKER

Two former champions are in quarter final action at The Masters today.

First up, 2015 winner Shaun Murphy takes on Judd Trump.

While John Higgins – a winner in 2006 – faces Ryan Day.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first there goes to post at 5 o’clock.