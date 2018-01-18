RUGBY

Munster legend Keith Wood says Gerbrandt Grobler should not play for the Province.

It follows the controversy over the signing of the South African lock, who failed a drugs test in 2014 and served a two year ban.

Grobler joined Munster from Racing 92 in the summer, but has yet to make a senior appearance.

I-R-F-U Chief Executive Philip Browne says they will review their policy on the recruitment of players with a doping history.

Woods says it is a situation that should never have happened………………

SOCCER

Chelsea survived penalties and the sending off of two of their star forwards to progress to the FA Cup fourth round last night.

Both Pedro and Alvaro Morata were sent off in extra time, after they finished level at 1-1 with Norwich in their replay at Stamford Bridge.

But Eden Hazard struck the winning penalty for a 5-3 victory on spot kicks.

Chelsea will be at home to Newcastle in round 4.

Bournemouth suffered an embarrassing 3-nil loss away to League One leaders Wigan.

The 2013 winners will be at home to West Ham in the fourth round.

Swansea will travel to League Two side Notts County in round 4 after beating Championship leaders Wolves 2-1 at the Liberty.

FAI chief executive John Delaney isn’t surprised Martin O’Neill’s been approached about other jobs while he’s been in charge of the national team.

The former Celtic and Aston Villa manager turned down an offer to succeed Mark Hughes at Stoke.

O’Neill’s agreed but has not yet signed a new deal which will run until after Euro 2020.

Delaney says, it’s obvious their manager is in demand…………

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic is through to the third round of the Australian Open, having come from a set down to beat Gael Monfils.

Maria Sharapova also won in Melbourne this morning, but there have been defeats for Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and Johanna Konta.

WINTER OLYMPICS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear the cases of 39 banned Russian athletes on Monday.

All 39 were given lifetime Olympic bans following doping offences at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Russia itself is banned from competing at this year’s Games.

If any of the 39 are cleared, they will compete in South Korea next month under a neutral flag.

SNOOKER

The quarter finals get underway at The Masters this afternoon.

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen.

In the evening session, Kyren Wilson goes up against Mark Williams.

Last evening John Higgins defeated fellow Scot Anthony McGill 6-4