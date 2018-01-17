SOCCER

Martin O’Neill last night admitted that he still hasn’t signed his new F-A-I contract.

In an in-house interview with O’Neill released by the FAI last night he says the agreement for a contract extension remains in place but that final legal formalities need completing.

O’Neill this week turned down the chance to manage Stoke, opting to instead honour his verbal agreement to a new Ireland deal…………

It’s reported that Jose Mourinho has agreed a contract extension at Manchester United.

Mourinho’s current deal runs out at the end of next season, but an option of an extra year was already in place.

Negotiations over an extension have gone well, with an announcement expected once the contract is signed.

It’s believed Mourinho’s new deal will keep him at Old Trafford until 2021 with an option of another season.

A small piece of English football history was made at the King Power last night.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s second goal in a 2-nil win for Leicester over Fleetwood was the first in English football to be awarded by V-A-R.

Leicester will face League One opposition again in round 4 – as they’ll be away to Peterborough.

Ireland forward Anthony Pilkington got on the scoresheet as Cardiff won 4-1 at Mansfield to set up a meeting with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday will be at home to Reading in the next round after respective wins over Carlisle and Stevenage.

FIGURE SKATING

Conor Stakelum makes a piece of Irish sporting history this morning.

The Dubliner will become the first Irish man to compete at the European Figure Skating Championships in the 117-year history of the event.

Stakelum is due on the ice in Moscow just before 9am – he’s the second of 37 competitors in the men’s short programme.

The top 24 will progress to the free programme.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt will name his squad for this season’s Six Nations today.

The main source of intrigue ahead of the reveal surrounds Jordan Larmour.

The versatile back only turned 20 in June, but has been in spectacular form for Leinster this season.

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney could also get the nod ahead of Connacht’s Kieran Marmion.

Leinster team mate Robbie Henshaw is certain Larmour is ready for the Six Nations……………..

SNOOKER

The quarter final line-up at The Masters will be completed today.

The first match sees 2015 winner Shaun Murphy take on Ali Carter, with the winner to face Judd Trump.

While Ryan Day awaits the winner of this evening’s clash of two-time winner John Higgins and his fellow Scot, Anthony McGill.

Last night, Kyren Wilson beat Barry Hawkins 6-4 to set up a quarter final with Mark Williams.

HORSE RACING

Today’s meeting at Fairyhouse has been called off.

The course was found to be unfit for racing this morning due to a covering of snow.

Elsewhere, Lingfield is Standard to Slow and off at 12.10

Market Rasen is Soft- heavy in places with a 12.30 start.

Newbury is Soft and away at 1.20

Newcastle is Standard with the opener at 4pm