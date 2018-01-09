RUGBY

Garry Ringrose is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Leinster and Ireland centre will be out of action for six weeks with syndesmosis of the ankle.

He suffered the injury in the Pro 14 victory over Ulster last weekend.

The Herald report that the issue will keep him out of both of Leinster’s final Champions Cup pool games and Ireland’s opening Six Nations matches against France and Italy.



Munster could be facing further backroom disruption.

Reports claim fitness chief Aled Walters is poised to join former head coach Rassie Erasmus in South Africa.

The Southern Province have already had to cope with the loss of Erasmus and defence coach Jacques Nienaber this season.

SOCCER

Brighton secured their place in the last 32 of the F-A Cup with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last night.

Glenn Murray scored the late winner against his old club.

It was the first competitive game in England to use Video Assistant Referee technology.

There were suggestions the ball hit Murray’s arm, but referee Andre Marriner was happy with the goal, and didn’t consult the pitch side monitor.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson had no complaints http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/nocomplaints.mp3

Brighton will now play Middlesbrough.

The 4th round draw has also set up a meeting between Yeovil Town and Manchester United.

Tottenham will also travel to League Two opposition, Newport County.

Liverpool will host West Brom, and Manchester City will travel to either Cardiff or Mansfield.



The League Cup semi finals kick off tonight, with Manchester City entertaining Bristol City.

The Championship side travel to the Etihad Stadium, having beaten Manchester United in the last round.

Kick off is at 7.45.



RACING

Two big contenders for this year’s Cheltenham Festival won’t be racing at Prestbury Park this spring.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Death Duty has been ruled out for the rest of the season after damaging ligaments at Leopardstown.

The Drinmore Novice Chase winner at Fairyhouse in December was prominent in the betting for both the JLT Novices Chase and the RSA Chase.

It follows the news that Thistlecrack would also be missing for the rest of the season due to a small stress fracture.

The 2016 King George winner had only returned from a 10-month injury lay-off at the start of December.