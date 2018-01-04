It was a night for the wing-backs in last night’s London derby at the Emirates.

Marcos Alonso scored his sixth of the season to put Chelsea 2-1 up on Arsenal with six minutes remaining.

But Hector Bellerin – who earlier conceded a penalty – volleyed home Arsenal’s equaliser in stoppage time.

It finished 2-2, leaving Chelsea in third and a point behind Manchester United and sixteen behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata missed a string of big chances in the game but his manager Antonio Conte wasn’t too harsh in criticising the striker

After the game Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that he’ll contest a Football Association misconduct charge for criticising referee Mike Dean.

He was angry with a controversial penalty given against them in a 1-all draw at West Brom on New Year’s Eve.

Wenger was again unhappy with officials last night for giving Chelsea a penalty, calling it a ‘farcical decision’.

He stands by his comments following the Albion match.

Transfer News

Robbie Keane could be set for a fairy-tale return to Wolves.

The SkyBet Championship leaders want the Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer to cut his time in India short to join them.

The Dubliner is contracted at Indian Super League side A-T-K Kolkata until March but the Daily Mirror claim there’s a clause which would allow him to leave this month.

Keane scored 29 goals for Wolves in his first spell at the club as a teenager.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde admits Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho is a “great player”.

But he won’t comment on speculation linking them with an imminent, new bid for the Brazil international.

Barca failed with their attempts to sign Coutinho last summer – when the player also had a transfer request turned down.

TENNIS

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open tennis due to his ongoing hip problem.

The former world number one says he’s not yet ready to compete in Melbourne and will be flying home shortly to assess “all the options”.

Murray hasn’t played competitively since his exit from Wimbledon in July – and was forced to pull out of the Brisbane International earlier this week.

He’s hinted he may require surgery to get over his injury.

Novak Djokovic will decide on whether to compete at the Australian Open tennis after testing his elbow injury at two exhibition tournaments.

A long-term problem forced the 12-time Grand Slam champion out of recent events in Abu Dhabi and Doha.

He’s not played competitively since retiring hurt in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July.

RUGBY

Sam Arnold is to miss the remainder of Munster’s Champions Cup pool campaign.

The centre was last night handed a three-week ban following his sending off for a dangerous tackle in the defeat to Ulster last weekend.

Arnold’s ban expires the day after Munster’s last pool 4 meeting with Castres at Thomond Park.

His dismissal was the Reds’ third red card of this season but head-coach Johann van Graan insists they don’t have a discpline issue.

GAA

Stephen Wallace’s Offaly managed to secure a draw against Dublin 1-13 to 16 points.

Elsewhere last night, Meath ran out 0-9 to 0-7 winners over Carlow.

While Pete McGrath’s tenure in charge of Louth began with a 2-11 to 9 point win over Kildare.

Tyrone were comfortable 4-20 to 2-11 victors over Antrim in round 1 of the McKenna Cup.

Donegal beat Queen’s 2-15 to 6 points.

Rory Gallagher opened his Fermanagh account with a 2-11 to 12 point victory over Monaghan.

Cavan beat St. Mary’s 0-15 to 0-12,

Derry edged out U-U-J 2-14 to 3-10

While Armagh saw off Down 2-12 to 0-13.

In Connacht’s FBD Insurance League, Galway opened their year with a 1-12 to 0-11 win over Sligo.

While Roscommon saw off Leitrim 2-14 to 1-3.

In Hurling,

Kilkenny opened their 2018 with a comprehensive 6-24 to 1-11 victory over Laois in round 2 of the Walsh Cup.

Wexford beat Carlow 1-20 to 0-18,

While Pat Gilroy opened his account with Dublin’s hurlers with a 4-17 to 0-14 win over Meath.

Basketball

SENIOR WOMENS DIVISION 2 CUP: St Annes 31, TK Killarney Cougars 49;

Racing

Newcastle is off at 1 o’clock with the going Standard

Bangor is underway at quarter past 1 with the going heavy

And Wolverhampton starts at 5 to 2 with the going standard