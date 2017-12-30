GAA

Kerry begin their Munster Co-Op Stores Hurling League campaign with an away trip to Clare today.

The game throws in at 2pm in Sixmilebridge.

Meanwhile, Cork host Limerick at 5pm in Mallow

While, in the McGrath Cup Round 1, Clare take on Waterford in Meelick at 2pm.

This afternoon in the North Kerry Minor Division 2 final replay, sponsored by O’Connors Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh,

Beale host Duagh/Ballyduff at 2pm in Ballybunnion. Extra-time if necessary.

Michael Fennelly has announced his inter-county retirement from Kilkenny.

In a career spanning 12 years, the Ballyhale Shamrocks clubman won 8 All-Irelands, 3 All-Stars, and was named the 2011 Hurler of the Year.

He also captained the side to the 2009 All-Ireland title, coming off the bench in the final.

BASKETBALL

Garveys Tralee Warriors are away to Kubs BC at 5pm today in the Men’s Super League, while in Men’s Division 1, it’s a home tie for Scotts Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney, who entertain EL Sligo All Stars in the Killarney Sports Centre at 3pm.

SOCCER

There are 2 fixtures today in the Kerry District League.

In Denny U17 league, Tralee Dynamos take on St. Brendans Park in Mounthawk Park,

While, in the Denny Youth League, it’s Killarney Celtic versus Ballyhar Dynamos in Celtic Park.

Both games start at 2pm.

Manchester United aim to get their first win in three Premier League matches against Southampton this evening at 5.30.

Recent performances have seen Jose Mourinho’s side slip 15 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea are a point behind United – and they could go ahead of them, for a while at least, with victory over Stoke.

In-form Liverpool host Leicester.

Carlos Carvalhal’s first game in charge of bottom team Swansea is at Watford, while fellow strugglers Bournemouth face Everton.

Newcastle against Brighton is a game between two teams promoted from the Championship, and Huddersfield take on Burnley.

There’s a big game at the top of the table this evening in the Championship, when leaders Wolves go to fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol City.

Of the other teams in the top six, Derby head to Ipswich, Leeds are at bottom club Birmingham and Sheffield United face struggling side Bolton.

Tony Pulis takes charge of Middlesbrough for the first time when his new club host Aston Villa.

Relegation-threatened Sunderland head to Nottingham Forest.

Managerless Sheffield Wednesday are away to Brentford, Reading are at Barnsley, Burton take on Norwich and it’s Hull against Fulham.

The second Old Firm match of the season headlines the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the winter break.

Leaders Celtic host Rangers at midday.

Second-placed Aberdeen take on Hearts from three, while Hibernian face Kilmarnock.

Bottom club Partick play Ross County – who are only a place above them in the table on goal difference.

There’s a Lankashire derby as Motherwell welcome Hamilton, and Dundee are at St Johnstone.

DARTS

The semi-final line up for the PDC World Darts Championship is complete.

Phil “The Power” Taylor progressed to the last four of his final competition by beating Gary Anderson 5-3 at Alexandra Palace in London.

The 16-time world champion will face qualifier Jamie Lewis after the Welshman thrashed Darren Webster 5-0.

Title holder Michael van Gerwen edged Raymond van Barneveld 5-4 to set up a semi-final with Rob Cross, who held off an incredible comeback to beat Dimitri van den Bergh in a last-set decider.

HORSE RACING

Newbury’s Betfred Challow Hurdle, the final Grade 1 race of 2017, heads the Saturday racing programme

Mike Vince looks ahead………………

Newbury is Heavy with a 12.05 start

Elsewhere, Haydock is Heavy and off at 11.50

Lingfield is Standard with an 11.30 start

Taunton is Soft with a 12.15 start.