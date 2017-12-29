SOCCER

Arsenal are level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League – after a 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

Alexis Sanchez scored a second half double to seal the three points for Arsene Wenger’s men – on the night his manager matched Sir Alex Ferguson’s record of 810 games as a top flight boss.

The loss leaves Palace a point above the relegation zone.

Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere says it was a tough night’s work…………

DARTS

16-time world champion Phil Taylor’s comfortably into the quarter-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship.

He beat fellow Englishman Keegan Brown 4-nil at Alexandra Palace in London.

Next up for Taylor is a last-eight clash against Gary Anderson, who beat Steve West 4-2.

HORSE RACING

It’s the fourth and final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival with two more Grade Ones on offer.

The pick of those is the Ryanair Hurdle where Faugheen is expected to add to his growing collection of major wins.

Before that one is the Neville Hotels Novice Chase with Henry de Bromhead’s Monalee expected to head the betting.

The first is away at 12.20 while there’s also a seven-race card in Limerick starting 10 minutes later.