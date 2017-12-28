Soccer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists his side are still a long way from securing the Premier League title.

The leaders extended their advantage at the top to 15 points by winning 1-nil at Newcastle last night.

It was the 18th top flight victory in a row for Guardiola’s City – and they go to Crystal Palace next.

***

Liverpool are to make Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender in the world.

They’ve confirmed an agreement’s been reached with Southampton to sign the Dutch international – for a fee thought to be worth 75-million-pounds.

He’ll join when the transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.

Basketball

The annual Castleisland blitz saw the first three finals of this year’s tournament last evening.

Division 4 Men winners were Birds of a Feather who had a two-point win over Scart united

Division 5 Men saw The Oompa Loompa’s have a two-point win over The Hill and Division 3 Men local saw the Wild Cats take the win.

Day three is The Munster Joinery Premier men’s day with tip off between Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Ballincollig at 1.30, this will be followed by Scott’s Lakers St. Paul’s v Fr. Matthew’s at 2.10

Qualifying games continue throughout the day with the final tipping off at 8.45pm

Junior and senior national school games continue in St. John’s hall from 10am through until 5.30

Darts

Jamie Lewis produced the shock of the PDC World Darts Championship so far last night.

He knocked out world number two Peter Wright in the second round, beating the 2014 runner-up 4-1 at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Lewis will face James Richardson in the last-16 tonight.

Horse Racing

There’s another pair of Grade One races on offer for Day 3 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The first of those is the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle, with the likes of Apple’s Jade, Nichols Canyon and Jezki included in a star-studded field.

Later in the day sees the appearance of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John as he runs in the Leopardstown Christmas Chase.

Racing starts in the Dublin venue at 12:15, where the going is yielding, soft in places.

There’s a 7-race card in Limerick, where the going is heavy.

First off there at 12:35.

Cross-channel, Lingfield is standard, away at 11:40

Catterick is good to soft, soft in places—away at 12:30

Racing in Leicester has been postponed due to conditions.