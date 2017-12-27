Basketball

Today is day two of the St. Mary’s annual basketball blitz.

Action in Castleisland community centre tipped off at half past eight this morning with U16 boys, game will continue throughout the day with the first finals of the tournament taking place in the evening, div 4/5 & and div 3 local will be played from 7.25 pm.

Action at St. John’s hall commences at 10am with Kilmurry taking on Gael Scoil Aogain in the junior national school boys local.

We’ll have updates throughout the day from Castleisland.

Rugby

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan wants his players to learn from their 34-24 defeat to rivals Leinster yesterday.

Andrew Conway scored a late fourth try to earn the Reds a try-scoring bonus-point but Leinster left Thomond Park with all five-points having gone over for four tries themselves.

Three of those tries came in the first-half for the visitors and van Graan says their start wasn’t good enough

Soccer

Premier League leaders Manchester City can extend their advantage to 15 points at Newcastle tonight – after Manchester United slipped up yesterday.

The late kick off saw Liverpool keep up their emphatic form with a 5-nil thrashing of managerless, bottom side Swansea.

Their manager Jurgen Klopp says the busy Premier League festive timetable needs to be looked at for future seasons.

He tells Sports News, he has no issue with St Stephen’s Day fixtures – but after that, it becomes a problem.

Racing

Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival continues with two more Grade One contests this afternoon.

The first there is away at 10 past 12.

The Paddy’s Rewards Club Steeplechase and the Future Champions Novice Hurdle are the highlights of a high-quality seven race meeting at the Dublin venue.

There’s also a seven-race card at Limerick, which begins at 12:25.