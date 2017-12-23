SOCCER

Arsenal and Liverpool drew 3-3 in a madcap Premier League game at The Emirates.

Liverpool lead 2-0 before Arsenal scored three goals in less than five second half minutes.

Roberto Firmino’s goal then earned Liverpool a point.

Leaders Manchester City have an 11-point advantage at the summit ahead of their match at home to Bournemouth at 3 o’clock today

With second-place Manchester United not in action until they go to Leicester for a 7.45 kick-off, champions Chelsea can move level on points with United if they can beat Everton at Goodison Park this lunchtime, kicking off at 12.30.

At 5.30 it’s a meeting of sixth against seventh when Burnley go up against Tottenham at Turf Moor.

At 3 o’clock Leon Britton takes caretaker charge of Swansea for their match against Crystal Palace, West Ham host Newcastle, Brighton face Watford, Stoke play West Brom and Southampton are at home to Huddersfield.



There’s a meeting of the top two in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon with Celtic hosting Aberdeen from 3 o’clock.

Defending champions Celtic are five-points clear at the summit ahead of the visit of the Dons to Parkhead.



Rangers could move level on points with Aberdeen if they win at Kilmarnock in the lunchtime game, at 12.30.



It’s the first ‘Clasico’ of the season this lunchtime with Real Madrid hosting their rivals Barcelona.

Madrid trail the unbeaten La Liga leaders Barcelona by 11-points going into the game.

Strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have both shaken off injuries and are fit to start for the hosts.

Two senior administrators in South America have been found guilty of corruption at a court hearing in the US.

A jury in New York decided the former head of the Brazilian Football Federation, Jose Maria Marin, and regional boss, Juan Angel Napout, pocketed millions of dollars in bribes.

In exchange they awarded valuable marketing and media rights to international matches.

RUGBY

Connacht and Ulster clash in a Christmas Guinness PRO-14 inter-pro derby at the Sportsground this evening.

Both provinces come into the game on the back of impressive results in Europe over the past two weeks with Ulster beating Harlequins home and away in the Champions Cup and Connacht also registering back-to-back Challenge Cup victories over Brive.

Kick-off is at 7.35.



Conference A leaders Glasgow are away to Edinburgh 5.10 while Benetton host Zebre from 2.



DARTS

Phil Taylor resumes his last-ever P-D-C World Darts Championship campaign later.

The 16-time world champion faces Justin Pipe in the second-round at the Alexandra Palace.

Derry’s World Grand Prix winner Daryl Gurney is also in action tonight – he takes on John Henderson.

Both play in evening session, which gets underway at 7.



GOLF

Tiger Woods has opted to go into the 2018 season without a coach.

The 14-time major winner announced last night that he’s parted ways with Chris Como after three years.

Woods says that ‘for now’ it’s best he works on his own swing.



RACING

Unowhatimeanharry will be aiming to defend his Long Walk Hurdle crown at Ascot this afternoon.

The nine-year-old is bidding to become just the fifth horse in the history of the Grade One to win the extended three-mile prize on more than one occasion.

The race is at 2.25.

ATHLETICS



Two more Russian have been stripped of their medals from the Sochi Winter Olympics as part of the investigation into systematic doping.

Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko both won silver in the luge.

The pair were among 11 Russians banned for life from the Olympics in the latest round of sanctions.

HORSE RACING

Thistlecrack will defend his King George title at Kempton on Saint Stephen’s Day where he’ll face R-S-A Chase winner Might Bite.

It’ll be just the Colin Tizzard-trained Thistlecrack’s third run of 2017 – and he suffered defeats in both of the other appearances since victory in the King George twelve months ago.

Nicky Henderson’s Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D’Air faces just four rivals in the Unibet Christmas Hurdle on the same card.

Death Duty and Footpad will lock horns in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Saint Stephen’s Day.

Death Duty extended his unbeaten record over fences to three with a comprehensive victory in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

While the Willie Mullins-trained Footpad, who was fourth in last season’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.