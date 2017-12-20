SOCCER

Manchester City remain on course to win four trophies this year.

They survived a scare to reach the semi finals of the League Cup.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was the hero as they overcame Leicester on penalties.

Bravo, who saved two spot kicks during the victory over Wolves in October, stopped Riyad Mahrez’s penalty after Jamie Vardy put his wide.

The result extends Manchester City’s unbeaten domestic run to 27 matches, but manager Pep Guardiola is talking down the prospect of an unprecedented quadruple………….

Arsenal are also though to the last 4 of the League Cup.

A Danny Welbeck goal handed the Gunners a 1-nil victory over West Ham at the Emirates Stadium, but the win came at a cost.

Olivier Giroud suffered a hamstring injury, and could be out for three weeks.

Arsenal are embarking on a run of 10 games in 36 days.

Manager Arsene Wenger says they can’t afford to loose any more players……………

The semi-final line-up will be completed tonight.

Bristol City are third place in the Championship, but the lowest-ranked side left in this season’s competition.

They welcome the holders Manchester United to Ashton Gate, where there’s an 8 o’clock start.

Chelsea and Bournemouth meet at Stamford Bridge at 7.45.

The draw for the semi finals will be made after those games are completed.

RUGBY

Leinster will find out today if they have to factor without Cian Healy for the festive season.

The prop faces a disciplinary panel in London.

Healy was cited for reckless use of the forearm on Exeter hooker, Luke Cowan-Dickie last Saturday at the Aviva.

DARTS

Kevin Munch produced the shock of the first round at the PDC World Championship last night.

The German beat the two-time world champion Adrian “Jackpot” Lewis by 3-sets to one.

It’s the first time the seventh seed has been beaten at the first round stage.

Elsewhere last night there were wins for five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld, and the Scot – John Henderson.

The second round line-up nears completion tonight at Alexandra Palace.

Carlow’s Steve Lennon takes on a former World Championship quarter finalist in Michael Smith.

Meanwhile, Simon Whitlock – a runner-up back in 2010 – takes on the German, Martin Schindler.

And Phil Taylor will discover his second round opponent tonight.

He’ll face the winner of Justin Pipe’s meeting with a preliminary round winner.

TENNIS

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli is to return to tennis, four and a half years after her retirement.

The French player turned 33 in October, and has been working mainly in media having retired a month after her 2013 Wimbledon victory.

But in a Twitter video, Bartoli announced her intention to return in time for the Miami Open in March……….