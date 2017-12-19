SOCCER

Wayne Rooney says Everton have “gone back to basics.”

The Toffees continued their revival under Sam Allardyce with a 3-1 win over Swansea at Goodison Park last night.

Rooney was involved in all three goals.

Everton have now gone six games unbeaten and have climbed to 9th on the Premier League table.

Allardyce says there are plenty of positive signs http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rooney.mp3

The defeat means Swansea remain at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Welsh side have earned just 12 points from 18 games and are four points from safety.

Manager Paul Clement remains determined to steer them out of the relegation zone http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/swansea.mp3



Manchester City are set to offer Kevin De Bruyne a lucrative new long term contract.

The Premier League leaders are said to be eager to tie down the Belgian star to ward off interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

De Bruyne has three and half years remaining on his current deal.



Man City are away to Leicester in the quarter finals of the League Cup tonight.

Manager Pep Guardiola concedes he will make changes for the King Power Stadium game.

Claudio Bravo and Yaya Touré are among those who could come in.

West Ham manager David Moyes says Joe Hart will be recalled for tonight’s game at Arsenal.

The England goalkeeper has fallen out of favour.

Adrian has started the last four West Ham games, keeping clean sheets in the last three.

Both games kick off at 7.45.



The F-A Cup third round line-up will be completed this evening.

Sheffield Wednesday await the winners of tonight’s second round replay between Carlisle and Gillingham.



ATHLETICS

World 100 metres Champion Justin Gatlin is embroiled in a new doping scandal.

An investigation has been launched after members of his team offered to ‘illicitly supply performance-enhancing drugs’ to undercover reporters.

Gatlin, who has served two doping bans during his career, beat Usian Bolt to the 100 metres gold at the World Championships in London in August.

His legal team insist he has done nothing wrong in this instance.



DARTS

Daryl Gurney saw off a spirited challenge from the Belgian veteran Ronny Huybrechts (PR: Hi-Brekts) to reach round 2 of the P-D-C World Championships last night.

The Derry man, they call ‘Super Chin’ was a 3-sets to 1 victor at Alexandra Palace in London



Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld enters the fray tonight.

Seeded 9th this year, “Barnie” takes on Richard North.