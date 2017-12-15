BOXING

Katie Taylor’s next fight looks set to be held in Dublin.

The Bray boxer’s management team are drawing up plans for 2018, with unification bouts against her two rival world champions top priority.

Having defended her title just 47 days after lifting her W-B-A lightweight belt, Taylor is expected to wait until April for her 9th professional bout.

RUGBY

Ulster continue their push to reach the Champions Cup quarter finals tonight.

The Northern Province entertain Harlequins, just five days after beating the English side in London.

Ulster are without the injured Tommy Bowe and captain Rory Best

Quinns have travelled to Belfast without their England stars Chris Robshaw, Joe Marler and Danny Care.

Kick off at the Kingspan Stadium is at 7.45.



Johnny Sexton is set to retain his place in the Leinster team to play Exeter at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The Ireland out half suffered a quad injury in the weekend’s win over the same opposition, but has returned to training.



Concussion is expected to rule Andrew Conway and Rhys Marshall out of Munster’s Champions Cup game against Leicester at Welford Road this weekend.

Tigers boss Matt O’Connor accused the Province of begin cynical during Saturday’s game at Thomond Park.

Munster head coach Johann van Grann says it won’t change their plans for Sunday’s reunion http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/johann.mp3

CYCLING

Bradley Wiggins’ wife has been forced to apologise for calling Chris Froome a “slithering reptile” on an angry Facebook post.

Catherine Wiggins shared the story about Froome’s failed drugs test at the Vuelta a Espana, with the remark.

She later apologised, describing the comment as “emotional” and a “heat of the moment thing.”

SOCCER

Wolverhampton Wanderers can move a step closer to the Premier League this evening.

They will open up a 7-point lead at the top of the Championship table, if they beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Kick-off is at 7.45.



SWIMMING

Mona McSharry is back in the pool at the European Shortcourse Championships in Copenhagen today.

The Sligo prodigy goes in the heats of the 100-metre breaststroke.

Nicholas Quinn, Darragh Greene and Alex Murphy are all set to go in the men’s 100-metre breaststroke.

While Calum Bain returns to action in the heats of the 50-metre freestyle.



DARTS

There was disappointment for Limerick’s Willie O’Connor on the opening night of the P-D-C World Championships.

The Cappamore “Magpie” was beaten 3-sets to 1 by Steve Beaton in the opening match at the oche.

There were no such problems for defending champion, Michael van Gerwen – he distpatched his fellow Dutchman Christian Kist 3-sets to 1.

Tonight, Phil Taylor begins his final world championship tilt.

The 16-time world champion takes on Chris Dobey.

HORSE RACING

Fergal Birrane gets set for a near ten-hour round trip every time he sets off for Dundalk but the long journeys have been fruitful exercises in recent weeks and the County Mayo-based trainer will be bidding to claim another victory with Captain Dion, who tackles the feature Crowne Plaza Leading Jockey & Trainer Awards 2017 Handicap (7.00).

Formerly trained in Britain by Kevin Ryan, who is represented by Naadirr in the race, Captain Dion ran a fine race on debut for his new yard when third over the minimum trip here a fortnight ago.

Naadirr, who is accustomed to travelling, will be making his Irish debut on a surface he has been campaigned sparingly on for Ryan and will be partnered by Pat Smullen.

Russian Soul, a seven-time winner on the all-weather for Michael Halford, will be making his return for the stable after spending the year with Jamie Osborne.

Conor McGovern and Anthony McCann have been in good form together on the all-weather of late, and will be hoping that Tropic Thunder will be able to stretch his unbeaten record in the concluding Fundraising Made Easy At Dundalk Handicap (9.00).

The eight-race card is underway at 5.30 and the surface is standard at Dundalk