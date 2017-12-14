BOXING

Katie Taylor looks set for a unification fight in Ireland in the New Year, after retaining her W-B-A lightweight title last night.

The Bray fighter claimed a unanimous victory over Jessica McCaskill.

The American made things tough for Taylor in her 7th professional fight, but she finished strongly to see all three judges score the fight in her favour.

Taylor admits it wasn’t her best performance, but is looking forward to a homecoming bout……..

GAA

The Quarter Final draws for the Corn Uí Mhuirí have taken place.

DLS Macroom V St Brendan’s

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne V IS Killorglin

Bandon V Col Cholim Ballincollig

St Flannan’s V Tralee CBS

QF’s scheduled for the 17th January 2018

SOCCER

Manchester City have set a new Premier League record of 15 consecutive victories.

Pep Guardiola praised his side’s will to win after a 4-nil victory over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

David Silva scored twice, Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero all hit the back of the net to leave City 11 points clear of Manchester United.

City boss Guardiola says they were focused on retaining their lead at the top of the table………..

Man United had a Romelu Lukaku goal to thank for a 1-nil win at home to Bournemouth.

Tottenham moved back into the top-4 with a 2-nil win at home to Brighton,

Liverpool were left frustrated at Anfield once more – this time being held to a scoreless draw by West Brom.

It also finished goalless at the London Stadium between West Ham and Arsenal.

Claude Puel left his mark on his former side as Leicester made it 4-wins in a row with a 4-1 victory at Southampton.

While Wayne Rooney got the only goal of the game as Everton won 1-nil at Newcastle.

DARTS

The festive season truly begins today with the P-D-C World Darts Championship getting underway.

Limerick’s William O’Connor is one of the first to see action – he takes on the experienced, Steve Beaton.

Michael van Gerwen begins the defence of his title against his fellow Dutchman, Christian Kist.

James Wilson takes on Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski.

And 16th seed Gerwyn Price goes up against Ted Evetts.

SNOOKER

A place in the last-16 is the carrot for Gerard Greene today at the Scottish Open.

Standing in his way, is the two-time champion John Higgins.