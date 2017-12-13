GAA

St Mary’s will welcome back Niall O’ Driscoll from injury for Sunday’s Walsh’s Super Valu sponsored South Kerry Championship Final against Dromid.

O’Driscoll missed their 2 South Kerry championship wins over Sneem/Derrynane and Skellig Rangers but has recorved from injury to take his place in Sunday’s panel.

Sunday’s game will take place in Pairc Chill Imeallach Portmagee with a 2pm starting time.

The game will be Live on Radio Kerry thanks to Fitzpatrick’s Spar the Market House Cahirciveen and Sceilig Ola.

Johnny McCaffrey and Peter Kelly are the latest players to rejoin the Dublin hurling setup.

McCaffrey, who captained the side to the 2013 Leinster title, and former All-Star Kelly, were two of a number of hurlers who left the panel under the management of Ger Cunningham.

But new coach Anthony Cunningham has confirmed the duo are in their plans for the coming year, though Kelly is currently sidelined through injury.

SOCCER

Liverpool U23s captain Corey Whelan has signed a new contract with the club.

The defender, a Republic of Ireland youth international – switched to Merseyside from Crewe Alexandra, where he was coached by current Liverpool U23s manager Neil Critchley.

The FAI have expressed its sympathies to the family of a teenage footballer who died while playing for Shelbourne.

Under 16 player Izzy Dezu passed away after he collapsed during the second half of a match at the AUL Complex in Dublin.

The CEO John Delaney says everyone in Irish footballer is “deeply saddened” by the loss, and has passed on condolences to Izzy’s friends, family and his club Shelbourne FC.

HORSE RACING

Jockey Paddy Brennan, who rode Cue Card to a memorable win in the King George the Sixth Chase at Kempton two years ago, has described winning the race as ‘one of the best moments of my career’.

Brennan’s been speaking ahead of this years race about the special place the race holds in the Christmas sporting calendar and the quite unique atmosphere it produces.

Brennan lifted Cue Card home to get up on the line for King George glory in 2015 in a photo finish, the verdict producing amazing scenes.

He’s been telling Mike Vince that it will always be one of the most special days of his career………

RUGBY

All Black captain Kieran Reid looks set to miss the next four months due to a back operation.

The number eight will undergo a procedure on a prolapsed disc at the weekend.

That means Reid will miss the the start of the new Super Rugby season with the Crusaders, where Ronan O’Gara will join the coaching setup next month.