SOCCER

Burnley are in the Premier League’s top 4 this morning.

A late strike from Ashley Barnes saw them beat Stoke 1-nil at Turf Moor to move into fourth in the table.

However, Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Ward was forced off injured five-minutes before the break in that game.

But manager Sean Dyche says it was a well-earned result…………….

Chelsea moved level on points with second-placed Manchester United with a 3-1 win away to Huddersfield.

And Crystal Palace moved off the bottom of the table after two late goals saw them come from behind to win 2-1 at ten-man Watford.

GAELIC GAMES

Henry Shefflin is taking his first step into management.

The Kilkenny legend has taken over the senior job at his lifelong club, Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Shefflin succeeds the team of Colm Bonnar and Andy Moloney who led Ballyhale to All Ireland club success in 2015 – Shefflin’s final major honour as a player.

CYCLING

Chris Froome could be stripped of his Vuelta a España (pron: vwel-tah ah es-pan-yah) title.

The four time Tour de France winner was found to have double the allowed limit of an asthma drug in his system during the Spanish classic in September.

The U-C-I has requested more details, but Team Sky says Froome followed doctor’s advice to increase his Salbutamol dosage.

SNOOKER

Joe Swail is in second round action at the Scottish Open today – he takes on Ricky Walden.

Gerard Greene takes on the world number 44, Mike Dunn.

Mark Allen was beaten 4-3 by Ben Wollaston last night.

BOXING

Katie Taylor defends her W-B-A women’s lightweight title for the first time tonight.

Just 47 days after lifting the belt, the 31 year old will step back into the ring to fight American Jessica McCaskill.

Taylor is bidding to make it eight wins in a row since turning professional 13 months ago.

She is the headline act at tonight’s sold out event at East London’s historic York Hall.

The Bray fighter says she is happy with her demanding schedule. …………..