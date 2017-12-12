RUGBY

Andrew Conway and Rhys Marshall are following the return-to-play protocols having each suffered concussion in Munster’s 33-10 victory over Leicester.

Both players will be monitored ahead of Sunday’s return fixture at Welford Road.

Tommy O’Donnell is back in contention having played the full 80-minutes for Munster ‘A’ against Bedford.

Leinster are optimistic that Johnny Sexton will be fit for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with the Exeter Chiefs at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland out half picked a quad injury during the weekend’s 18-8 victory over the English Premiership Champions at Sandy Park.

Rhys Ruddock could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with the hamstring injury he suffered in the same game.

Saracens suffered a shock 46-14 defeat to Clermont Auvergne in their re-arranged Champions Cup tie.

It was the reigning European champion’s greatest loss in the competition and their sixth-successive defeat

The sides meet again in France on Sunday.

SOCCER

Chelsea will look to bounce back from Saturday’s shock defeat to West Ham when they go to Huddersfield in the Premier League tonight.

Victory for the champions would take them level on points with second placed Manchester United – and 11 behind leaders Manchester City.

Boss Antonio Conte’s looking for his side to be more clinical than they were at the London Stadium http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/antonio-1.mp3

Kick-off is at 8.

Crystal Palace will climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone with a win over Watford at Selhurst Park tonight.

They’ll start the game bottom of the table – but the rest of the teams around them don’t play until tomorrow.

Manager Roy Hodgson says picking up maximum points won’t be easy in the 8 o’clock kick-off http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hodgson.mp3

Stoke manager Mark Hughes would like to make up for Saturday’s thrashing by Tottenham when they go to Burnley in the Premier League tonight.

His side were thumped 5-1 at Wembley – and are just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Hughes believes his players know what they need to do to put things right at Turf Moor http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/markhughes.mp3

That one starts at 7.45.



Wolverhampton Wanderers lie 4 points clear at the top of the Championship table this morning.

Second place Cardiff had to come from 2 goals down to draw 2 all at Reading last night.

Paul McShane could have won it for the Royals, with a stoppage time header, but it hit the post.



There are six FA Cup second round replays down for decision tonight.

Conference North side AFC Fylde go to Wigan, with a trip to Premier League side Bournemouth awaiting the winners.

The winners of the all-League Two clash of Exeter and Forest Green will welcome West Brom in the third round.

Aston Villa await the winners of tonight’s meeting of Peterborough and Woking,

Elsewhere, Blackburn take on Crewe, with the winners entertaining Hull in round 3,

Sheffield Wednesday await the winners of Gillingham and Carlisle.

And Yeovil face Port Vale, with the winners at home to Bradford.

The Club World Cup reaches the semi final stage in the United Arab Emirates this evening.

South American champions Gremio of Brazil face CONCACAF champions Pachuca of Mexico.

That kicks off at 5, with the winners more-than-likely facing Real Madrid in the final.



SNOOKER

World number-9 Mark Allen is in first round action at the Scottish Open this evening.

He faces England’s Ben Woollaston.

Ken Doherty takes on world number 91 Craig Steadman in the afternoon session.

Limerick’s Leo Fernandez takes on Pakistan’s Hamza Akbar.

First of the Irish into action today is Joe Swail, who faces Lucas Kleckers of Germany.

