SOCCER

Jose Mourinho has all but admitted the Premier League title race is over.

It follows Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford yesterday.

Pep Guardiola’s team have stretched their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

They have also become the first team to win 14 successive English top-flight games in a single season.

Reports claim 20 players and staff from City and United were involved in a brawl in the corridor after the match.

Mikel Arteta, a coach with City needed treatment for a split eyebrow after the fracas, which was broken up by police and stewards.

The row started after Jose Mourinho entered the City dressing room, telling them to turn down the music.



Man United, Man City and Liverpool all go into the hat for this morning’s Champions League last 16 draw.

Chelsea could be paired with Barcelona or Paris Saint Germain after failing to win their group.



Cardiff City must win at Reading tonight, to reduce Wolverhampton Wanderers lead at the top of the Championship table to two points.

Royals manager Jaap Stam could name the same starting line up for a fourth consecutive game.

Kick off at the Madejski Stadium is at 8 o’clock.



RUGBY

Leinster will assess Jonny Sexton and Rhys Ruddock after they return from their Champions Cup victory over Exeter.

Sexton picked up a thigh problem, while Ruddock injured his hamstring during the 18-8 victory.

Leo Cullen’s men handed the English Premiership champions their first defeat at their home ground in a year, to complete a clean sweep of wins for the Provinces over the European weekend.



SNOOKER

Ronnie O’Sullivan is now a six-time winner of the U-K Championship.

He claimed his latest success with a 10-5 victory over fellow Englishman Shaun Murphy at the York Barbican.

O’Sullivan lost to Mark Selby in last year’s showpiece.