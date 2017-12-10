RUGBY

Munster are top of Champions Cup Pool 4.

They’ve beaten Leicester 33-10.

Ulster and Leinster both return to Champions Cup action this afternoon with tricky ties in England.

Ulster make the trip to Harlequins for a 1pm kick-off, while Leinster have a tough game with an impressive looking Exeter Chiefs side.

That one gets going at 5.30.

SOCCER

It’s arguably the biggest day of the Premier League season so far with two mouthwatering derbies to be decided.

The highlight comes from Old Trafford where Manchester United host rivals Manchester City in a meeting of 2nd against 1st.

There’s an 8 point gap between the sides, with City making the best ever start to a Premier League season after 14 wins and a draw in 15 games.

Kick off is at 4.30.

Before that at 2.15 it’s the Merseyside derby as an in-form Liverpool side take on Everton at Anfield.

The game is Sam Allardyce’s second in the league since taking charge of Everton, but they haven’t won at Anfield since 1999.

First up is the meeting of Southampton and Arsenal at midday.



GAELIC GAMES

Due to the inclement weather, today’s AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Final has had to be cancelled.

St. Lomans (Westmeath) against Moorefield (Kildare) has been refixed for next Sunday in O’Moore Park at 2.

At 1 Corofin of Galway face London side Fulham Irish at Ruislip in the All-Ireland senior club football quarter-final.

SNOOKER

It’s an all-English final at the UK Championship later.

Five-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan faces compatriot and former title-holder Shaun Murphy in York.

It’s a best-of 15 frames encounter.



BOXING

Britain’s James DeGale suffered a shock defeat to Caleb Truax to lose his IBF super-middleweight world title.

He was beaten by the American on a majority points decision at London’s Copper Box Arena.

It was his first fight for 11 months after suffering a serious shoulder injury.

But it was a better night for IBF world featherweight champion Lee Selby.

The Welshman secured a unanimous points victory over Eduardo Ramirez – in a bout where he knew he couldn’t lose his title after his Mexican opponent failed to make the weight.



HORSE RACING

Winner of the Horse of the Year category at the Horse Racing Ireland 2017 awards during the week, Sizing John makes his reappearance in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown, a track where he clinched an unprecedented Gold Cup treble in April.

Having won the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown and the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Jessica Harrington-trained seven-year-old got the better of Djakadam by a short head in the Punchestown Gold Cup, with Coneygree a close-up third.

Djakadam, winner of the race for the last two years, will be attempting to become the first three-time winner of the Grade 1 John Durkan and is fancied to succeed.

Willie Mullins’ eight-year-old has finished in the money many times in Grade 1 races over three miles and further, but his only top-level victories have come in the John Durkan, in which he has made successful reappearances in the last two seasons.

Just 1lb inferior to Sizing John on official ratings, Djakadam will be bidding to give Paul Townend a first win in the race.

Mullins is also represented by this year’s Galway Plate runner-up Shaneshill.

Racing at Punchestown is underway at 12.30 and the ground is soft-to-heavy but there is an 8am inspection called due to a strong chance of snow.

Un De Sceaux, owned by the O’Connell family who are based just 30 minutes away from Cork racecourse, bids to start his season with victory in the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase (2.20), a race in which Willie Mullins has dominated.

The Hilly Way was first run in 2001, and but for the intervention of Henry de Bromhead’s Days Hotel in 2012, Ireland’s champion trainer would be chasing a tenth consecutive win in the contest.

Un De Sceaux, a seven-time Grade 1 winner and winner of last season’s Ryanair Chase, will be partnered by the trainer’s nephew David Mullins for the first time.

The nine-year-old is seeking to emulate such stable stars as the Douvan, who won last year, and Golden Silver.

Gordon Elliott is without a win in the big race but is represented by Ball D’Arc and Clarcam while Jessica Harrington runs Woodland Opera, winner of a Grade 2 last time.

De Bromhead has Alisier D’Irlande to throw into the mix while Enda Bolger’s Balyoisin is who the bookmakers rate as the main danger to Un De Sceaux.

There is also a British interest in the race as Kerry Lee sends over Top Gamble. Racing at Cork is underway at 12.45 and the ground is soft-to-heavy.

Aidan O’Brien’s warrior of a horse Highland Reel has given his trainer another Group 1 win in his record-breaking year in typically gutsy fashion, laying it all on the line to land the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin this morning.

Highland Reel was running in his final race before going to stud and he signed off in style. Ryan Moore had to get very serious with his mount inside the final furlong but he dug deep to storm away from Talismanic, winning by a length and three-quarters.

It was Highland Reel’s 27th start – ten of which he has won. He has now won seven Group 1s on four different continents. Now that is what you call a globetrotting superstar.

For O’Brien it was a 28th success at the top level in a truly exceptional year and it took a truly exceptional horse to deliver it as he added another £1,072,100.31 to his record-breaking tally of prize-money for a European horse. He now retires to stud to leave an irreplaceable hole in the hearts of Flat fans, but boy did he go out in style.