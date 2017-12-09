RUGBY

It’s a battle of the Pool 4 table-toppers at Thomond Park this evening as Munster host Leicester in the European Champions Cup.

Both sides have six-points after two games but the Tigers travel to Limerick after back-to-back defeats in the Aviva Premiership.

Munster head-coach Johann van Grann has brought internationals Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Dave Kilcoyne, Conor Murray and Andrew Conway straight into his starting 15 for the 7.45 kick-off.

Montpellier won 29-22 at Glasgow in Pool 3 last night.

Connacht will be aiming to stay top of Pool 5 of the Challenge Cup this evening.

Kieran Keane’s team are away to Brive and chasing a third straight win in the competition.

SOCCER

With the top two not in action until tomorrow, Premier League champions Chelsea can move to within eight points of leaders Manchester City this lunchtime.

They have a London derby at West Ham from 12.30

In the 3 o’clock kick-offs Tottenham would go above rivals Arsenal into fifth by beating Stoke.

Bottom side Swansea host West Brom – a game between two struggling sides.

Crystal Palace aim to move closer to safety by winning at home to Bournemouth.

Burnley against Watford is a match between two sides exceeding expectations so far this season, while Huddersfield against Brighton was a Championship fixture last campaign.

The late match is Newcastle against Leicester, from 5.30.



SkyBet Championship leaders Wolves take on struggling Sunderland this afternoon.



Last night Bristol City moved within three-points of the automatic promotion places with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Rangers can return to second place in the Scottish Premiership if they beat Ross County at Ibrox this afternoon.



Aberdeen moved up to second with a 1-nil victory over Aberdeen last night.

BOXING

Ireland’s Michael Conlan will hope to make it five wins from five as a professional boxer tonight.

He’ll face Argentina’s Luis Fernando Molina in New York on the undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux.

WBO super-bantamweight champion Rigondeaux is moving up two weight divisions to challenge for Lomachenko’s WBO super-featherweight crown.



SNOOKER

It’s semi-final day at the U-K Snooker Championship.

Ryan Murphy faces Shaun Murphy this afternoon with the evening last-four clash pitting Ronnie O’Sullivan against Stephen Maguire.



RACING

The Colin Tizzard-trained Fox Norton is the hot favourite to record his third Grade One success in this afternoon’s Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown.

2016 Grand National-winning jockey David Mullins will partner Brain Power in the other Grade One contest at Sandown today – the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase.

The Grade 3 Klairon Davis Novice Chase (2.00), named after the crack two-mile chaser, is one of the most interesting races at Navan today despite there only being four runners.

The race looks a clear match between Jessica Harrington’s Jett and the Gordon Elliott-trained Tombstone.

Jett was a convincing winner of a Thurles beginners chase when last seen while Tombstone races off the back of a narrow defeat in the Grade 2 Craddockstown Chase at Punchestown.

The field is completed by Inis Meain and Cheiliuradh, both of whom looked booked for place prize-money.

Acapella Bourgeois is an intriguing runner in the Foxrock Handicap Chase (3.05). The Willie Mullins-trained gelding fell in the Troytown Chase last time but is interesting stepping back to a course and distance in which he previously enjoyed success over. Paul Townend rides.

Racing at Navan begins at 3.05 and the ground is currently described as soft.