SOCCER

Arsenal finished their Europa League group campaign with a comprehensive win last night.

Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott both found the back of the net during the 6-nil victory against BATE Borisov.

Wilshere’s goal was his first for Arsenal in two years and manager Arsene Wenger says it is a positive sign http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wilshere.mp3

Arsenal were already assured of top spot before last night’s game.

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Harry Charsley made his Everton debut in a winning side last night.

They signed off on their doomed Europa League campaign with a 3-nil victory away to Apollon Limassol.

Manager Sam Allardyce and Wayne Rooney were among those who didn’t travel, but assistant coach Craig Shakespeare says it is a positive sign ahead of the weekend’s Merseyside derby http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sister-5.mp3



There’s a meeting of promotion hopefuls in the Championship this evening, with fourth playing host to third.

Bristol City lead Sheffield United by goal difference alone ahead of tonight’s meeting at Bramall Lane.

Kick off is at 7.45.



Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon D’Or for the second year running.

The Real Madrid forward beat Lionel Messi to equal the Barcelona star’s record of receiving the accolade on five occasions.

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and their first La Liga title since 2012, this year.

The former Manchester United player says it has been quite a 12 months http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/behindthegreen.mp3



RUGBY

There’s action in Leinster’s Pool 3 of the European Champions Cup this evening.

Glasgow Warriors will be seeking a first win in this season’s competition when they play host to Montpellier.

Kick off at Scotstoun is at 7.45.

Bernard Jackman’s Dragons are in Challenge Cup action this evening.

They welcome the Russians of Enisei to Rodney Parade where there’s a 7.45 start.





SNOOKER

The UK Championship reaches the quarter final stage this afternoon in York.

First up, Stephen Maguire takes on Joe Perry.

Then 2008 winner Shaun Murphy faces Mark King.

