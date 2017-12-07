SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp hailed his formidable attack after Liverpool swept to a 7-nil victory over Spartak Moscow in the Champions League last night.

Philippe Coutinho, scored the first hat-trick of his Anfield career, to help the Reds top Group E and become the 5th Premier League side to qualify for the last 16.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah were also on the score sheet.

Klopp says his attacking quartet is a real threat, but warns there are difficult games to come……….

Pep Guardiola says his players will regain their focus after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

It’s the Premier League leader’s first loss in 227 days and 29 matches, but they still top Group F.

Tottenham returned to winnings ways with a 3-nil win over Apoel Nicosia at Wembley.

Fernando Llorente opened the scoring.

It was his first goal for Spurs since joining from Swansea in the summer.

GAA

Basketball coach James Weldon has joined Eamon Fitzmaurice’s back room team.

According to The Irish Examiner the Killarney native was at Kerry’s pre-season training last night.

Weldon is this year coach of Killorglin’s Men’s National League Division 1 side.

Meanwhile, the Cork hurlers will be without Stephen McDonnell next season.

The Glen Rovers defender captained the Rebels this year, but new manager John Meyler has confirmed he is taking time out in 2018.

SNOOKER

The quarter final line-up at the UK Championship will be completed in York today.

Three-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Akani Songsermsawad in the evening session.

While 2008 winner Shaun Murphy faces Ricky Walden.

Last evening Mark Allen was beaten 6-4 by Joe Perry.

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan is among the field for the Joburg Open, which gets underway this morning.

The Mount Juliet golfer is out at 9.15, Irish time.

BASKETBALL

Killarney’s James Fleming who is coach of Women’s Division One side Fr Mathews has been named coach of the month for November.

His side remain unbeaten throughout all competitions.

RUGBY

Ulster welcome back an international trio for this weekend’s Champions Cup trip to Harlequins.

Jacob Stockdale, Rob Herring and Iain Henderson are all available following their November duties with Ireland.

Prop Wiehahn Herbst is back in contention following a calf injury.