SOCCER

Manchester United are back in the Champions League knock out stages for the first time in four years.

The Red Devils came from behind to beat C-S-K-A Moscow 2-1 at Old Trafford last night and top Group A.

Former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku sent United on their way to victory with just his second goal in 13 games.

Manager Jose Mourinho says he is delighted to see him back on the score sheet………….

Chelsea face the prospect of a last 16 tie with Barcelona or Paris Saint Germain, having being held to a 1 all draw by Athletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

The result means the Premier League champions finish runners up to Roma in Group C.

Blues boss Antonio Conte says few sides will want to be paired with his team in Monday’s draw……..

Celtic qualified for the knock-out stages of Europa League – despite losing 1-nil at home to Anderlecht.

P-S-G topped Group B with Bayern Munich in second place.

Group D winners Barcelona beat Sporting Lisbon 2-nil.

Juventus’ 2-nil victory at Olympiakos sees the Italian champions qualify as runners-up.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady looks set to miss the rest of the season.

Burnley are due to reveal the extent of his knee injury today with early reports indicating he has torn his patellar tendon and will be out of action for between 4-6 months.

The Dubliner jarred his knee after landing awkwardly under a tackle from Harry Maguire in the 1-0 loss to Leicester.

OLYMPICS

Olympic chiefs have taken the unprecedented step of suspending Russia from Ferbruary’s Winter Olympics for state-sponsored doping.

Only Russians who can prove they have not cheated – verified by credible anti-doping agencies – will be invited to South Korea as ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’.

Former Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey can return to the O-C-I board as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The I-O-C have told the Irish Council that Mr Hickey can’t be removed from the O-C-I board as it would breach the International Olympic Charter.

He would also continue to enjoy voting rights and would not be subject to a term limit – meaning Hickey could stay on the board for as long as he remains an I-O-C member.

SNOOKER

The fourth round gets underway at the UK Snooker Championship in York today.

Three-time winner John Higgins takes on Mark King this afternoon along with Graeme Dott v Stephen Maguire.

In this evening’s best of 11 frames matches it’s Ryan Day against Li Hang and Mark Allen v Joe Perry.

GAA

Na Gaeil were announced as ‘Club of the Year’ at the Coiste na nÓg AGM last evening.

Colm O’Sullivan, John Keating and Tim Lynch accepted the trophy.