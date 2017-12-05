SOCCER

Liverpool will play Everton in what’s undoubtedly the biggest tie of the FA Cup third-round draw.

If seventh-tier Hereford can beat Fleetwood in a replay then they’ll host last year’s Premier League champions Leicester.

Holders Arsenal will start the defence of their trophy by going to Nottingham Forest.

Non-league AFC Fylde have a trip to Premier League Bournemouth, if they can beat 2013 winners Wigan in a second-round replay.

The final round of Champions League group games kicks off tonight.

A draw at home to C-S-K-A Moscow will be enough for Manchester United to top Group A.

Paul Pogba will start the game before he begins a three-match domestic ban.

Goalkeeper David de Gea will be rested ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be risked.

Manager Jose Mourinho says he can’t afford to make whole sale changes http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wholesale.mp3

Chelsea will knock three time runners up Atlético Madrid out of the competition if they win their Group C encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas says he’s enjoyed playing in a more attacking role this season http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fabregas.mp3

Celtic will secure third place in Group B and qualify for the Europa League if they avoid a three goal defeat to Anderlecht at Parkhead.

Having lost their home games to Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich manager Brendan Rodgers says it is time for a win http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rodgers.mp3

All the games kick off at 7.45.



Wolverhampton Wanderers have moved 4 points clear at the top of the Championship table following a 1-nil win over Birmingham City.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg says he allowed Tottenham to ‘self-destruct’ in the way he took charge of their 2-all draw at Chelsea in May 2016.

Clattenburg booked nine Spurs players and admits he would have sent three off but for a game-plan he’d devised before the match.

The former World Cup Final official made the admission on N-B-C’s Men in Blazers podcast http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/blazers.mp3

OLYMPICS

The International Olympic Committee will decide today whether Russia faces a blanket ban from next February’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Russia’s anti-doping agency has been suspended since the McLaren Report in 2015 uncovered evidence of state-sponsored doping.

The I-O-C could also opt to allow Russian athletes to compete in South Korea as neutrals.



SNOOKER

Five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan bids to reach the last-16 of the UK Championship today.

‘The Rocket’ faces Michael White in the evening session in York.

Two other former world title winners are in action this afternoon.

Shaun Murphy plays Jimmy Robertson while John Higgins takes on Yan Bingtao.

HORSE RACING

Trainer Willie Mullins plans to run his Cheltenham Ryanair Chase winner Un De Sceaux in Sunday’s Grade 2 Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Mullins is looking forward to seeing Un De Sceaux back in action.