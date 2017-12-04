SOCCER

Manchester City are one victory away from history after another late winner in the Premier League yesterday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were 2-1 winners over West Ham to restore their 8 point lead at the top of the table.

No team has ever won 14 straight league games in the same season, and they have a chance to set that record when they visit Manchester United on Sunday.

Guardiola is happy to emulate the Manchester United teams of the Alex Ferguson era http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/GUARDIOLA-1.mp3

Wolverhampton Wanderers can open up a 4 point lead at the top of the Championship tonight.

They make the short trip to St Andrew’s to play Birmingham City at 7.45.



GOLF

Tiger Woods capped off his return to golf with a solid 4 under par final round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The 14 time major winner finished the tournament on 8 under, 10 shots behind the winner Rickie Fowler.

It was Woods’ first competitive appearance since undergoing back surgery after withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Woods reckons his future looks bright http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hero.mp3



SNOOKER

Leo Fernandez is out of the U-K Snooker Championship following a 6-nil defeat to Thailand’s Nappon Saengkham in York.

Ronnie O’Sullivan booked his place in the third round of the tournament with a 6-1 victory over Michael Georgiou of Cyprus.

