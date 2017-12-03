RUGBY

New Munster head-coach Johann van Graan saw his team register a bonus-point 36-10 victory over the Ospreys in the Guinness PRO14.

SOCCER

Manchester United have cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League to five points – after seeing off Arsenal.

But Paul Pogba was sent off in a 3-1 victory in north London.

Bristol City are up to third in the Championship – after beating Middlesbrough 2-1.

Manchester City go in search of their 13th straight Premier League win this afternoon.

They welcome West Ham United to the Etihad, in their last league game before the huge clash with Manchester United next week.

Kick-off is at 4, and first up at 1.30 is the south coast derby between Bournemouth and Southampton.



GAELIC GAMES

The Leinster senior hurling final is the big game of the day in the afternoon’s club action.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Cuala of Dublin put their title on the line as they face Kilcormac-Killoughey at O’Moore Park.

The Offaly champions last won the provincial title in 2012.



Meanwhile the last two senior county finals of the year will also be decided.

In the Galway hurling decider Gort face Liam Mellows at Pearse Stadium, while in the Waterford football final it’s the Nire against Stradbally in Dungarvan.

All of those games throw-in at 2.

HORSE RACING

The second day of the Fairyhouse Winter Festival today is shaping up to be an outstanding card, with the Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle (Grade 1) featuring the clash of Cheltenham Festival heroes Nichols Canyon and Apple’s Jade.

The former is part of a three-pronged attack for Willie Mullins on the €100,000 contest, which spearheads three top-flight events at a meeting full of quality in County Meath.

Apple’s Jade, the tough as teak mare who showed her well-being with an excellent comeback run at Navan last time, is joined by fellow Gordon Elliott stablemate Mick Jazz, while Joe Murphy’s admirable performer Swamp Fox and Jessica Harrington’s Cheltenham winner Supasundae complete the seven-strong line-up.

The Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle is the first Grade 1 contest on the card and the Gordon Elliott-trained Mengli Khan, who already heads the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle market at Cheltenham, is one of seven going to post in the race which has seen brilliant winners such as Istabraq, Moscow Flyer, Hardy Eustace and Hurricane Fly in the past.

Noel Meade will be hoping for a major local success as he saddles the equine apple of his eye Red Jack in the two-mile event, with Joseph O’Brien also double-handed with Le Richebourg and Early Doors. Willie Mullins sends out one representative, easy Listowel winner Makitorix, in a bid to make it four wins in a row in the race.

The Grade 1 Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase is another cracking race in prospect, with outstanding novice hurdler Death Duty attempting to make it three wins from three over fences under Davy Russell.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, the exciting six-year-old is also joined by stablemates Dinaria Des Obeaux and Shattered Love, with Willie Mullins taking a two-pronged approach through Rathvinden and Townshend. Noel Meade’s Snow Falcon completes the sextet.

The first race is due off at 12.30 and the going at Fairyhouse is soft.