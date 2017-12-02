ROWING

Members of the Killorglin club will today compete in the Muckross Head of the River at the National Rowing Centre.

Racing takes place from 10 until 3.

SOCCER

The meeting of Arsenal and Manchester United is the big game of the day in the Premier League.

Both sides are on a good run of league results, but they still find themselves a long way behind runaway leaders Manchester City who aren’t in action until tomorrow.

That game is the evening tie with kick off at 5.30 at the Emirates.

The action begins with the 12.30 meeting of Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, and that’ll be followed by six games at 3pm.

In-form Liverpool travel to Brighton, out-of form Tottenham face Watford, Sam Allardyce takes charge of Everton for the first time as they host Huddersfield, 6th place Burnley are at Leicester, Stoke face Swansea, and West Brom meet Crystal Palace.

Non-league AFC Fylde have earned themselves an FA Cup replay.

They held League One leaders Wigan to a 1-all draw in the second round.

Cardiff have narrowed the gap on Championship leaders Wolves to just a point.

They’re now six points ahead of third placed Sheffield United thanks to a 3-1 win over Norwich.

Aston Villa remain fourth after coming from a goal down to draw 1-all at Leeds.

In Scotland, Celtic face Motherwell for the 3rd time in a week as they meet in the Premiership from 3pm.

RUGBY

Leinster, Munster and Connacht are all in Guinness PRO14 action today.

Connacht are first up as they visit Zebre in Italy at 1.15.

Leinster also take on Italian opposition – they face Treviso at 3.30.

And then in the evening game Munster welcome the Ospreys to Irish Independent Park in Cork for a 5.30 kick-off.

Last night Ulster and the Dragons played out a dramatic 32-all draw in Wales, with both sides coming away with 3 points.

GOLF

Tiger Woods is 5 shots off the lead heading into the weekend at the Hero World Challenge.

He hit a 68 yesterday to move up to 7 under par, with fellow American Charley Hoffman a three stroke leader on 12 under.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty and Mark Allen are both in 2nd round action at the UK Championship from 1pm.

Doherty faces fellow former world champion Neil Robertson while Allen faces Oliver Lines.

HORSE RACING

The first day of the Fairyhouse Winter Festival takes place in County Meath today, with the €50,000 EasyFix Handicap Chase taking centre stage on a competitive card of jumping action.

JP McManus is four-handed in the extended two-mile event, with two-time Grade 1 runner-up Anibale Fly heading the weights in the green and gold for trainer Tony Martin. Nenagh trainer James Grace will be hoping his admirable veteran De Benno can go one better than his admirable Cork effort last time.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Handicap Chase looks a cracker, with Jessica Harrington’s Magic Of Light returning to the scene of her most recent win, having fell last time at Clonmel in deeper waters than this. Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan saddles Youcantcallherthat, who will bid for back-to-back victories after getting off the mark under on her most recent start at Cork.

There looks to be another star turn in the Irish Racing Year Book Maiden Hurdle as top class bumper performer Death Duty tries to break his hurdles duck at the second attempt following a decent comeback at this venue after a lengthy absence for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud.

The first race is due off at 12.15 and the going at Fairyhouse is soft.

Sunday could prove to be a significant day in the race to be champion trainer as Gordon Elliott sends five-time Grade 1 winner Apple’s Jade and some of his brightest stars into battle on Sunday’s star-studded meeting at Fairyhouse.

The Cullentra trainer holds leading claims in the three Grade 1 races on the card, with Apple’s Jade defending her Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle title against six rivals, headed by Mullins’ Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle hero Nichols Canyon, while in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle and the Drinmore Novice Chase – the other Grade 1s on the card – Elliott will launch a three-pronged attack.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite Mengli Khan heads Elliott’s team in the Royal Bond, in which he will be joined by Hardline and Morgan, while exciting novice chaser Death Duty, a winner on both starts over fences, is the odds-on favourite for the Drinmore. Elliott also runs Shattered Love and Dinaria Des Obeaux.

Elliott was narrowly beaten to the title last season by perennial champion Willie Mullins in a thrilling climax to the Irish jumps season, but he has started this campaign strongly and enjoys a near-€300,000 advantage ahead of Sunday’s valuable meeting, during which over €450,000 will be up for grabs.

Clear Skies completed her fourth straight win at Dundalk last evening in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com handicap for Aidan O’Brien and his son Donnacha.

The JP McManus-owned filly took a while to get the hang of racing, but she is in the form of her life at present, and posted a career best in beating Play It Cool by just under three lengths.

Clear Skies was returned a 5-2 joint-favourite and completed a memorable day for her owner, who enjoyed a four-timer across Limerick and Dundalk today.