SOCCER

The draw for the World Cup finals takes place in Moscow today.

The process will split the 32 teams that have qualified for the tournament into eight groups of four.

Holders Germany and hosts Russia are among the top seeds.

Denmark, the side who beat the Republic of Ireland in last month’s World Cup play offs, are one of the third seeds.



Sam Allardyce is starting his first full day in charge of Everton.

The former England boss has been appointed on an 18 month contract.

His first game will be at home to Huddersfield in the Premier League tomorrow.

Allardyce has a good record of keeping clubs in the top flight.

The 63 year old says there is litte time to waste http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/limerick-1.mp3



Aston Villa’s record of three wins in a row will be tested when they travel to Leeds in the Championship tonight.

Meanwhile Cardiff could narrow the gap on leaders Wolves to a single point, if they beat Norwich.

Both games have 7.45 starts.



The FA Cup reaches the second round stage this evening.

National League side A-F-C Fylde play host to 2013-winners Wigan with kick off at five-to-8.

GOLF

Tiger Woods has had a promising return to golf.

The Former World Number One marked his latest comeback, with a three under par first round of 69 at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

He shot five birdies and two bogeys to trail England’s Tommy Fleetwood by three shots.

Woods has been out of action since February, having undergone surgery on his back.

The 41 year old was happy with his performance http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/woods.mp3



RUGBY

World Rugby look set to scrap the recommendation process for the Rugby World Cup.

It follows the controversy over the bidding for the 2023 tournament.

A review has been launched after the World Rugby council voted against a recommendation to make France the hosts.



Ulster welcome some of their international contingent back to their squad for tonight’s Pro 14 meeting with the Dragons.

Stuart McCloskey and Sean Reidy are both in the starting fifteen, while captain Rory Best is on the bench.

Schalk van der Merwe will start his first game for the province at loosehead.

While there’s also a maiden start at blindside for academy back row, Greg Jones.

Kick off at Rodney Parade is at 7.35.

GAELIC GAMES

2016 All-Stars 10-13

2017 All-Stars 7-8

It was Camogie with a difference at the XV Hortaleza Rugby Club in chilly Madrid but entertainment value remained high for those in attendance, as the 2016 All-Stars came out on top of an old-fashioned shootout.

The class of 2016 fired 10 goals in the 11-a-side exhibition game with rolling subs and would have had more but for the agility of Aoife Murray between the posts.

The Cork netminder made one spectacular full-length save from a penalty taken by fellow Leesider Orla Cotter that took the breath away in what was the focal point of the inaugural Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Stars Tour.

Cotter was one of the game’s standout players with her distribution and point-scoring, along with Chloe Morey, Sarah Dervan, Niamh Mulcahy and Kate Kelly, but it was Anne Dalton that shone brightest in a much more advanced role than we have seen in recent years.

Ann Downey might have been using the opportunity to scout the midfielder-cum-centre-back’s suitability up front and while space was more available than would be case in the heart of the summer, she certainly demonstrated her acumen for finding the net with regularity.

The victors led by 6-5 to 4-4 at the break despite Morey hitting three goal Paudie Murray’s 2017 squad early on. Miriam Walsh and Mulcahy kept the scoreboard ticking for the 2016s however to build up that seven-point advantage.

The scoring rate slowed considerably in the second half before picking up again in the last 10 minutes.

Dalton, Mulcahy, Shelly Kehoe, Kelly and Rebecca Hennelly took some fine scores to ensure Downey’s outfit were never in danger of being caught.

The current All-Stars showed plenty of pride but the loss of Gemma O’Connor, who was reduced to cheerleading as she continues to rehab her knee was significant.

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final referee Owen Elliott aided the consistent pace of the game with his unfussy whistling.

2016 SQUAD: E Kavanagh (Kilkenny), S O’Connor (Wexford), S Dervan (Galway), R Hennelly (Galway), C Dormer (Kilkenny), A Dalton (Kilkenny), M Walsh (Kilkenny), O Cotter (Cork), M Morkan (Offaly), S Kehoe (Wexford), D Gaule (Kilkenny), N Mulcahy (Limerik), K Kelly (Wexford)

2017 SQUAD: A Murray (Cork), T Kenny (Galway), L Treacy (Cork), A Donohoe (Galway), G O’Connor (Cork), M McGrath (Clare), E O’Sullivan (Cork), M Farrell (Kilkenny), A Thompson (Cork), K Power (Kilkenny), C Morey (Clare), A O’Reilly (Galway), A O’Connor (Cork), A Maher (Dublin), C Foley (Kilkenny).

HORSE RACING

LIMERICK

Friday, December 1

First Race: 12.45

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend were on the mark at Thurles on Thursday with a potentially exciting French recruit in Real Steel, and the same connections could be well-represented in the opening maiden hurdle (12.45) at Limerick today with Laurina.

The four-year-old filly has decent form in her native France beside her name and it would not be a surprise if she were good enough to make an instant impact in the Book Online At limerickraces.ie Maiden Hurdle.

Suitor was initially penalised by the Down Royal stewards who deemed he had not been allowed to run on his merits when making his hurdling and stable debut for Gordon Elliott on November 4, but connections were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing at a Turf Club hearing.

Elliott and his team have wasted little time in getting the horse back in action in the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle (1.15) and the five-year-old looks to have leading claims.

Suitor caught the eye in that first Down Royal attempt over hurdles, staying on past beaten horses to finish strongly into third.

With that experience under his belt, and a capable partner in Chris Meehan, Suitor will be well fancied to deliver for the Goldman Racing Syndicate.

Willie Mullins is represented in the contest by Sympa Des Flos, twice beaten at short odds over hurdles under Ruby Walsh. Niall Kelly takes over from Walsh and will be bidding to ride his first winner for Rich Ricci.

With racing underway at 12.45, the ground at Limerick is soft.

DUNDALK

Friday, December 1

First Race: 5.30

A cloud seemed to hover over Clear Skies for a while but the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly has been in red-hot form lately and is chasing her fourth win on the bounce in the 1m4f injuredjockeysfund.com handicap (8.00) at Dundalk.

The JP McManus-owned four-year-old broke her maiden tag at the eighth attempt at the track early last month and followed up with two more victories on this surface.

In what looks an interesting affair, Clear Skies will need to see off recent course winners Commander Won, Play It Cool, Abraham and My Direction.

David Marnane resisted offering up Alfredo Arcano at a recent horses-in-training sale with a view to keeping the sprinter on the go at Dundalk throughout the winter.

The decision bore fruit a fortnight ago when the three-year-old got the better of Aggression in an entertaining finish and both horses are set to do battle again in the Christmas Parties at Dundalk handicap (6.00).

Pat Murphy has done a great job with Koybig. The gelding made an instant impact for the stable when winning a 45-65 handicap over a mile at Dundalk at the end of October before finishing a close second over course and distance last month.

The topweight will be bidding to continue his newly found form for the Murphy yard in the mile handicap (7.30).

The going is standard at Dundalk and the card is underway at 5.30.

24-year-old trainer Joseph O’Brien has had a year he will never forget with the undoubted highlight his victory in the Melbourne Cup with Rekindling.

With 55 winners already this season, O’Brien currently lies third in the National Hunt Trainers Championship behind Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins.