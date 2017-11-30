SOCCER

Manchester City are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after a dramatic victory over Southampton.

Raheem Sterling scored in the 96th minute to secure a 2-1 win.

The result’s City’s twelfth consecutive top-flight success – a new club record.

Manager Pep Guardiola says they enjoyed it in the dressing room afterwards………….

Arsenal have three Premier League wins in a row for the first time this season.

Their 5-nil thumping of Huddersfield in north London means they’re still in fourth place in the table.

Boss Arsene Wenger says there’s lots to enjoy about watching his players……..

Sam Allardyce will have enjoyed the fare on offer at Goodison Park last night.

The new Everton manager watched from the stands as they thrashed West Ham by 4-goals to nil.

Wayne Rooney completed a hat-trick with a goal from inside his own half in last night’s win.

Chelsea increased the pressure on Swansea manager Paul Clement last night.

The Swans fell to a 1-nil defeat at Stamford Bridge and remain in the bottom-three.

Mo Salah scored twice off the bench as Liverpool beat Stoke 3-nil at the Bet 3-6-5 to go fifth in the table.

While Robbie Brady’s beautifully curled effort proved to be the winner at the Vitality, as Burnley beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Celtic’s 66-game unbeaten run in Scottish football continues – but it looked in danger at one point.

Brendan Rodgers’ side needed an 88th minute penalty to draw 1-all at Motherwell in the Premiership.

Elsewhere Rangers go third after a comfortable 3-nil win over second-placed Aberdeen at Ibrox.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen last night won through to the second round of the UK Championship with a 6-2 victory over Germany’s Lukas Kleckers.

Ken Doherty is in first round action this afternoon – he takes on Gary Wilson.

In the morning session, Kildare’s Josh Boileau takes on former world champion, Graeme Dott.

While Fergal O’Brien goes up against Akani Songsermsawad of Thailand.

GOLF

Tiger Woods’ latest return to the sport comes at the Hero World Challenge later.

The 14-time Major winner underwent a fourth back surgery to fuse his spine earlier this year.

Woods plays alongside Justin Thomas today and they tee off in New Providence just after 7pm, Irish time.

The strong field also contains Race to Dubai-winner Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Hideki Matsuyama.