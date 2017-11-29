SOCCER

Manchester United are keeping in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho’s side won 4-2 at Watford – in a game they led 3-nil at the break.

Ashley Young scored a spectacular double – to leave them five points off top spot.

Old Trafford boss Mourinho says the player is relishing a change of position…………

Leicester enjoyed a 2-1 win over Spurs.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were on target for the Foxes with Harry Kane finding the net for Tottenham team who remain fifth.

Republic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark scored for Newcastle as they rescued a 2-all draw at West Brom having been 2-nil down.

It was nil-nil between Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton reckons the occasion might have got the better of the players……….

Manchester City have the chance to regain an eight-point lead at the summit this evening.

City are chasing a Premier League record 12th win in-a-row when they take on Southampton at St Mary’s at 8pm.

In the other 8pm kick-offs – Liverpool go to a Stoke team that have won just once in their last six games.

And it’s 17th against 18th as Everton host West Ham at Goodison – victory for the Hammers would see David Moyes’ side move out of the relegation zone.

There are also three games at a quarter-to-eight.

Arsenal will welcome playmaker Mesut Ozil back from illness for their game against Huddersfield at the Emirates.

Reigning champions Chelsea host Swansea while Bournemouth are at home to Burnley.

Ipswich are within touching distance of the Championship play-off places.

They scored early on to win 1-nil at promotion rivals Derby.

Elsewhere – Reading eased fears of being drawn into a relegation battle – with a 3-nil win over Barnsley.

The Republic of Ireland’s women’s team remain joint-top of Group 3 after three qualifying games for the 2019 World Cup.

A resolute defensive performance earned Colin Bell’s team a scoreless draw away to reigning champions Holland last night.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Mark Allen gets his U-K Snooker Championship campaign underway today.

The world number six faces Lukas Kleckers in the opening round in York.

Defending champion Mark Selby and former world champions Shaun Murphy and Peter Ebdon are also in action.

HORSE RACING

There’s a seven race card at Punchestown this afternoon with the first going to post at 12.20.

The going is Heavy.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton is Standard with a 12.15 start.

Wetherby is Soft and off at 12.25

Hereford is Good to firm good in places and away at 12.35

Kempton is Standard to slow with the opener at 4.10