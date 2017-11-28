SOCCER

Everton are expected to appoint Sam Allarydce as their new manager.

The Goodison Park club are said to have held fresh talks with the former England boss, as they attempt to reverse their alarming dip in form.

The Toffees have lost five of their seven games since Ronald Koeman’s sacking and have had two bids for Watford manager Marco Silva turned down.

Manchester United have the chance to cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to five-points this evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side are away to in-form Watford.

Argentina forward Erik Lamela could play his first game in a year for Spurs in their match at Leicester.

Managerless West Brom face a Newcastle side chasing their first win in five games.

Crystal Palace look to build on their weekend win over Stoke when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.



There are also two games in the SkyBet Championship.

Derby County take on Ipswich Town with Reading hosting Barnsley.



Colin Bell’s Republic of Ireland women’s team will be aiming to take a major scalp in World Cup qualifying tonight.

Having opened with wins against Northern Ireland and Slovakia, they’re away to current European champions the Netherlands.

Kick-off is at 7.

QPR pulled off an extraordinary comeback to draw 2-all with west London rivals Brentford in the Championship.

Ian Holloway’s side scored twice in stoppage time to earn a point at Loftus Road.

RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony is the latest Irish player to be linked with a big money move to England or France.

Reports claim the Munster captain has rejected an I-R-F-U offer to remain on a national deal past 2019.

The 28 year old’s current contract ends in July.

He is expected to agree a short term deal to be involved in the World Cup in Japan.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo forward Alan Dillon has announced his retirement from Inter County Football.

The Ballintubber clubman made 134 appearances during an 18 year spell with the Westerners.

He won All Stars in 2006 and 2012, and collected eight Connacht Senior medals, captaining the team to the Provincial title in 2011.



GOLF

Tiger Woods has been paired alongside reigning FedExCup champion Justin Thomas for the first two rounds of the Hero World Challenge.

It’ll be Woods first competitive tournament since he suffered a re-occurance of a back injury in February.



DARTS

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen will open his William Hill P-D-C World Darts Championship campaign against Christian Kist next month.

16-time world champion Phil Taylor was last night drawn against Chris Dobey.

It’ll be ‘The Power’s’ last tournament before he retires.

