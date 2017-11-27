RUGBY

Joy Neville has been named the World Rugby Referee of the Year for 2017.

It follows a hugely successful 12 month spell for the former Ireland international and Grand Slam winner.

Neville refereed the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, took charge of her first men’s international fixture and will become the female to referee a European Challenge Cup match next month.



SNOOKER

Two time world champion Mark Williams has won his first ranking tournament in six years.

The Welshman beat teenager Yan Bingtao by 9 frames to 8 in the Northern Ireland Open final in Belfast.



MOTORSPORT

Noel Greene scored his first ever Rallycross Super Final win at Mondello Park yesterday when his Mitsubishi Mirage held off the challenge of double National champion Derek Tohill by just over one second at the chequered flag.

Tohill, driving an older, two wheel drive Ford Fiesta as his usual European championship car is being prepared for next season, qualified on pole position for the main race, thanks to winning the Modified final. However, he was judged to have jumped the start when the lights went green, and was relegated to the back of the grid for the restart.

He battled through the field, but couldn’t get past Greene, ending his hopes of finishing the year with a clean sweep of seven wins from seven Super Finals. Lloyd Spendlove took third place, ahead of former champion Derrick Jobb.

Ciaran Murphy won the Production final, with Patrick Donoghue adding to his long list of Rally Car final wins.

CYCLING

The cream of Irish cycling flocked to Santry for one of the biggest events on the Cycling Ireland calendar – the Cycling Ireland Awards Night. The annual event is a true celebration of the Irish cycling community, with awards being presented for cycling achievements across the spectrum of the sport.

In 2017 Irish cyclists won over 20 medals at World and European level, with most present to reflect on what has been a tremendous year, and reveal their future plans.

With this year coming to a close, plans are already being made by riders like double world champions Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, who indicated they are planning on defending their title in 2018. Eddie Dunbar and Ryan Mullen were both optimistic when they spoke about their respective moves to Aqua Blue Sport and Trek-Segafredo.

Killian Callaghan spoke about making the step to the elite ranks after his sensational U21 world title in the Enduro World Series. After a short break from training, Mark Downey indicated that he has his focus firmly on the track world championships in February.

Aside from interviews with some of Ireland’s most decorated riders, domestic cyclists were honoured, with Banbridge CC’s Aaron Wallace picking up the coveted National Volunteer of the Year Award, while Cuchulainn CC won club of the year.

The Membership Awards were voted for by Cycling Ireland members, with the nominees representing the depth of cycling at grassroots and domestic competition level throughout the 32 counties.

Five cycling stalwarts were inducted to the Hall of Fame, Oliver Kelly, Ben McKenna, Philip Cassidy, Gerry Beggs and Mark Rohan. Humbled with the honour, double Paralympic Champion Mark Rohan thanked the Irish Para-cycling team for helping achieve his success.

In a tight decision after an incredibly successful year for Irish cyclists, Dan Martin was announced as the recipient of the award for Best Irish International Cycling Performance for his epic race at the Tour de France. This was voted upon by the cycling media, with honourable mentions for many riders including Sam Bennett, Mark Downey, Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley and Eddie Dunbar.

Online members of the cycling community who were unable to attend participated in an interactive online experience of the awards night through the hashtag #CIAwards.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley (European Silver Medallists)

Killian Callaghan (U21 Enduro World Series Champion)

Mark Downey (European U23 Bronze Medallist, Multiple World Cup Winner, World Ranked No.1)

Eddie Dunbar (Winner U23 Tour of Flanders)

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (Para-cycling World Champions)

Ryan Mullen (European Bronze Medallist)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

Greg Callaghan (Third Enduro World Series)

Lara Gillespie (Silver European Youth Olympics)

JB Murphy (European Silver and World Bronze medallist)

Robin Seymour (World Masters Champion)

Greg Swinand (World Masters Champion)

Xeno Young (World and European Silver Medallist)

BEST IRISH INTERNATIONAL CYCLING PERFORMANCE

Dan Martin – Tour de France

HALL OF FAME

Olly Kelly

Ben McKenna

Gerry Beggs

Philip Cassidy

Mark Rohan

HONORARY LIFE MEMBER

Alice Sheratt

MEMBERSHIP AWARDS

National Volunteer of the Year:

Aaron Wallace (Banbridge CC)

Provincial Volunteer of the Year:

Noel Mulroy (Connacht)

Ger Campbell (Leinster)

Larry O’Connor (Munster)

Orla Harkin (Ulster)

Competitive Event of the Year:

Errigal Youth Tour (Donegal)

Leisure Event of the Year:

Inishowen 100 (Donegal)

Club of the Year:

Cuchulainn CC (Dundalk)

Male Domestic Based Rider of the Year:

JB Murphy (Kilcullen CC)

Xeno Young (Powerhouse Sport)

Female Domestic Based Rider of the Year:

Eve McCrystal

Club Coach of the Year:

Dan Curtin (O’Leary Stone Kanturk Cycling Club)

Bike Shop of the Year:

The Bike Station (Dundalk)