HANDBALL

40×20 Irish nationals master’s A singles final Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh beat Paul Graham Antrim 15-4. 15-8.

RUGBY

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale scored two tries as Ireland rounded off their Autumn International rugby series with a 28-19 defeat of Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

CJ Stander got the other try for Joe Schmidt’s side with Johnny Sexton kicking 13-points as they made it three wins from three this month.

SOCCER

Willian’s late equaliser earned Premier League champions Chelsea a 1-all draw against Liverpool at Anfield last evening.

Liverpool winger Mo Salah had put the Reds ahead against his former club, it was the Egyptian international’s 10th goal in 13 league games.

Chelsea remain third and are unbeaten at Anfield since 2012.

GREYHOUNDS

There was 1 Kerry winner outside of the county last night.

Race 8 in Curraheen Park was won by Breton Charlie for Richard Garnham of Ballymac in 28.80 by a short head, the winner was priced at 3/1.

GOLF

Paul Dunne has finished the Hong Kong Open in a tie for 41st place.

He hit a 2 over par final round of 72 to end up on level par.

The tournament was won by Australian Wade Ormsby for his first win on the European Tour.