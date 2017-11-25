BOXING

Cashen Vales’s Heavyweight Kevin Cronin cruised into the semi-finals of the heavyweight division at the National Senor Boxing Championships in Dublin last night.

He outclassed Anthony Byrne from the St Bernadette’s Boxing Club Dublin on a score of 4-1 in his quarter-final bout.

Cronin will now face Jake Patterson from the Crumlin Boxing Club Dublin this afternoon.

SOCCER

David Moyes has his first point as West Ham manager.

The Premier League strugglers drew 1-all with Leicester at the London Stadium.

But it’s not enough to move the home side out of the relegation zone.

Martin O’Neill has emerged as the new favourite to take over as manager of Everton.

O’Neill has verbally agreed a new two year deal to stay on as Republic of Ireland manager, but has yet to put pen-to-paper.

Odds on O’Neill taking over from Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park have slashed overnight, amid reports he is the frontrunner for the job.

The Toffees have been on the lookout for a new manager for the last month.

RUGBY

Leinster and Ulster have both cut the gap on Conference B leaders the Scarlets to two points in the Guinness PRO-14.

Andrew Trimble’s late try gave Ulster a 23-22 victory over Benetton Treviso at Kingspan Stadium.

Captain Isa Nacewa marked his 175th appearance for Leinster with two tries in a 54-10 rout of Bernard Jackman’s Dragons at the R-D-S.

Connacht’s wait for a first away win in the competition this season goes on but they’ve picked up two points last night.

Kieran Keane’s side lost out 36-30 at Cardiff.

In the evening’s other game, the Cheetahs won 33-13 against Edinburgh in South Africa.

ATHLETICS

Sir Mo Farah’s missed out on becoming the IAAF’s male World Athlete of the Year.

After retiring from the track this season, he lost out to Qatari high-jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim

The Aldi Community Games has a new home.

The University of Limerick has been selected as the venue for the National Festivals for the next three years.

U-L won a vote against N-U-I Galway and former hosts Athlone I-T last night.

GREYHOUNDS

There were 2 Kerry winners outside of the county last night.

Race 8 in Shelbourne Park was won by Burnt Oak Rocco for Patrick O Sullivan in 29.00, the 3/4 of a length winner was priced at 6/4.

Race 9 in Curraheen Park went to Lisloose Kingdom for Liam Lynch and Seamus Begley of Tralee in a time of 29.68.

The 3 and a half length winner was priced at 2/1.

HANDBALL

Today in The Men’s challenger quailfer round Eamon Lacey Asdee will play Peter Hughes Kildare at 10.30.

Men’s challenger last 16 Danny Riordan Ballymac will play Sean Smullen Kildare at 12 noon.

Men’s Emerald Master B singles last 16 Pat Lacey Asdee will play Tom Sweeney Mayo at 12 noon.

All games today are in Mayo venues.

40×20 Irish nationals master’s A singles semi final Dominick Lynch Glenbeigh will play Sean Carey Mayo at 1pm in Claremorrise Co Mayo.

Final is at 5.30 this evening.